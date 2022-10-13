Vanderpump Rules: Lala Kent, Ambyr Childers ‘rarely’ discuss shared ex Randall Emmett

Lala Kent says she and Ambyr Childers rarely talk about their shared ex Randall Emmett. Pic credit: Bravo

Vanderpump Rules star Lala Kent has been quite vocal about her budding friendship with Randall Emmett’s ex Ambyr Childers.

After going public with their relationship, Lala and Randall came under fire when it was revealed Randall wasn’t yet divorced from his wife, Ambyr. The two shared two daughters together, and Lala coming into the picture so soon after their split left a bitter taste in Ambyr’s mouth.

The two became more amicable with one another after Lala gave birth to her own daughter with the film producer in March 2021. Since they would be connected through Randall and their children, Lala and Ambyr managed to put differences aside and became quite close.

Their friendship expanded further after Lala’s dramatic split from Randall in October 2021.

The Give Them Lala Beauty founder opted to end their three-year engagement following reports and photos that surfaced online claiming Randall had been cheating on Lala.

During a recent podcast appearance, Lala gushed about her friendship with Ambyr and admitted she wasn’t always Lala’s biggest fan.

While appearing on the Sofia with an F podcast, Lala delved into her relationship with Ambyr and revealed how they got to a good place from the rocky start of their friendship.

When podcast host Sofia Franklyn inquired about their friendship, Lala admitted the two moms are “very close.”

However, Lala also shared that their connection is deeper than just the man they were both romantically linked to. In fact, Lala added that they rarely find themselves talking about Randall at all.

“It’s a rare occasion that we discuss him,” Lala stated. ” We got extremely, extremely close, which is very strange.”

Lala explains growing friendship with Ambyr following 2021 split from Randall

When Sofia pressed further about Ambyr and Lala’s initial feelings about one another, Lala quickly clarified that Ambyr “hated” her.

“Because I was looked at as the girl who ruined a marriage,” Lala explained.

She continued to share that she believed Randall’s lies were the reason there was such a big rift between herself and Ambyr, however, those defenses fell once she ended things with him.

“Once he and I were done, Ambyr and I really started communicating,” she said. “…I apologized to her if, just for the role that I may have played in the demise of her marriage.”

Thankfully, Lala says Ambyr was receptive to her apologies and even thanked Lala for “saving” her from their marriage. Lala also acknowledged that she may have saved Ambyr from her marriage to Randall but that ultimately came back to bite her in their own relationship.

“Well you f**ked me,” Lala claims she jokingly told her friend.

