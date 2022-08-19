Vanderpump Rules: Lala Kent admits to crushing on Jersey Shore cast member

Vanderpump Rules star Lala Kent reveals she would have taken a Jersey Shore star to the “smush room.” Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/ImagePressAgency

Vanderpump Rules star Lala Kent may not be looking for anything too serious following her disastrous break up with ex-fiance Randall Emmett, but that hasn’t stopped her from acknowledging a long held crush on a cast member from MTV’s Jersey Shore.

The hit show, which introduced pop culture to bold personalities including Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi, Jenni “JWOW” Farley, and Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino has a massive fanbase that seemingly includes Vanderpump Rules’ Lala.

In recent weeks, Lala has joined her fellow castmates in filming for the new season and given how tough it was for her to navigate Season 9 and her subsequent split from the film producer, this new season is bound to give viewers a look at another side of the blonde beauty.

Since calling off her engagement to Randall in October 2021 after rumors of infidelity hit the internet, Lala has been largely focused on raising their 1-year-old daughter Ocean. Between raising her daughter, filming for Vanderpump Rules’ tenth season, and running her Give Them Lala brand, Lala rarely has downtime.

However, in a recent post, Lala admitted that she’s still invested in Jersey Shore and continues to watch the show when she can.

In addition, it turns out she also used to have a crush on one of Jersey Shore’s biggest stars — DJ Pauly D.

Vanderpump Rules star Lala Kent admits she once had a massive crush on Jersey Shore star Pauly D

Over on her Instagram, while promoting one of Give Them Lala Beauty’s newest makeup products, Lala dropped the bombshell that she once had the hots for DJ Pauly D.

In the selfie, Lala showed off her makeup skills in a relatively neutral look. She paired her bold brows with a copper glitter eyeshadow and light pink gloss.

Looking away from the camera, Lala let her romantic look take center stage as her long locks cascaded in curls over her shoulders.

However, it wasn’t Lala’s gorgeous makeup look that caught followers’ attention. Instead, it was her caption where she revealed her love for all things Shore related.

“I took a break from watching Jersey Shore to put a face on. Back in the day I woulda taken Pauly D to the smush room,” she wrote.

Jersey Shore fans will understand Lala’s reference to the “smush room” which was a room in the house designated for the Jersey Shore cast’s romantic affairs.

Although her confession may have taken some by surprise, several of Lala’s followers couldn’t help but agree with her.

Lala Kent’s followers agree with her crush on Pauly D

Taking to the comment section, several of Lala’s followers agreed with her and professed their own love for Pauly D and Jersey Shore.

“I second the Pauly D sentiment,” one follower wrote.

Pic credit: @lalakent/Instagram

Another commented, “You and me both.. I love a [Pauly] D this time [of] Year!”

Pic credit: @lalakent/Instagram

“Omg yes!!! I watched all seasons and 💯agree. Yyyeeeeaaaaa buddy!” wrote another follower.

Pic credit: @lalakent/Instagram

And yet another of Lala’s followers also admitted they would love to see a Bravo/MTV crossover affair.

“That’s a couple I’d pay to see” they wrote.

Pic credit: @lalakent/Instagram

Clearly Lala isn’t the only one with a crush on the Jersey Shore star and as it turns out, her followers wouldn’t be upset to see the two stars connect.

Vanderpump Rules is currently on hiatus.