Vanderpump Rules: Lala Kent accuses Randall Emmett of calling paparazzi on himself

Vanderpump Rules star Lala Kent accused ex-fiance Randall Emmett of calling the paparazzi on himself. Pic credit: Bravo

Vanderpump Rules star Lala Kent has continued her tirade against ex-fiance Randall Emmett and recently accused him of calling the paparazzi on himself.

Since announcing their split in October 2021, Lala has continuously opened up about their split and made several accusations against the film producer, including labeling him a narcissist. Despite their separation, Lala and Randall are still involved in each other’s lives because they share custody of their 11-month-old daughter, Ocean.

During a recent Q&A on social media, Lala opened her DMs to follower questions and weighed in with her thoughts on Randall’s recent behavior.

Vanderpump Rules star Lala Kent says Randall Emmett calls the paparazzi on himself

Over on her Instagram, Lala answered fan and follower questions and posted her responses to her Instagram Stories. Naturally, followers were curious about the latest details following her split from Randall.

One follower asked the Give Them Lala founder for her feelings on seeing how Randall is handling life these days.

“Hard to see the nonstop narc posting of your sweet baby?”

Lala’s response didn’t hold back any punches. Not only did she indicate that Randall’s behavior was “gross,” but she also made another wild claim against her ex-fiance.

“It’s gross, rather than hard,” she responded. “The calling of the paparazzi when he has her is really disturbing on a new level.”

Lala continued, “But we all see it for what it is. The problem (1 of many) with narcs is even tho we all see them and their little pretending game, they still believe we could never see them for who they are.”

“It’s scary,” she concluded.

Pic credit: @lalakent/Instagram

Lala has been accused of planning split from Randall Emmett

Although Lala is throwing around accusations about Randall’s actions, she’s recently been accused of having her own shady behavior.

As previously reported by Monsters and Critics, an anonymous source submitted a claim that Lala had actually planned her split from Randall after learning that he was having financial difficulty and had filed to have his child support payments reduced.

The source accused Lala of being a sugar baby who knew about Randall’s alleged infidelity and split from him when she realized changes to her lifestyle might be coming.

“Her ex-fiancé [Randall Emmett] cheating wasn’t a secret,” they stated. “When his ex-wife started going to court for unpaid child support, her antenna went up.”

“She was with him for the lifestyle,” they noted. “She’s made it a money maker. Social engagement, spots on shows, and podcasts. It’s all happening. Allegedly.”

Given how their split has gone so far, there’s bound to be more drama to come.

Vanderpump Rules is currently on hiatus.