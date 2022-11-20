Vanderpump Rules: Kristen Doute launches new podcast

Kristen Doute reveals she’s starting a new podcast. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Byron Purvis/AdMedia

Former Vanderpump Rules star Kristen Doute isn’t about to be left out of the lucrative business ventures that several of her former castmates have found success with.

Despite being a heavily polarizing personality during her years on the hit Bravo show, Kristen is hoping to follow in the footsteps of her co-stars and has revealed she’s launching a brand new podcast.

With the first episode slated to launch on November 30, Kristen joins a lengthy list of other Pump Rules personalities who have found success in the podcast realm.

For the podcast’s name, Kristen kept it broad with Sex Love…and what else matters with Kristen Doute, hinting that the podcast will likely cover a large array of topics.

Kristen’s podcast announcement comes hot on the heels of the return of another popular Pump Rules alum’s podcast.

Stassi Schroeder’s Straight Up With Stassi podcast re-launched earlier this year after a two-year hiatus following her departure from the show.

Kristen’s addition joins the likes of Scheana Shay’s Scheananigans podcast, as well as Ariana Madix’s relatively new Earth to Ariana podcast.

Pump Rules alum Kristen Doute launches new podcast

Taking to her Instagram for the official announcement, Kristen shared the cover art for the new venture.

Looking gorgeous, Kristen posed in a revealing, black lace spaghetti strap top for the shot. Her brunette hair cascaded in perfect waves down her shoulders.

In bold print next to her stunning picture was the podcast’s title.

She captioned the post, “…Here we go! 11/30 🎙 Listen every Wednesday. ❤️ Link in bio.”

Fans, followers, and former co-stars show support for Kristen’s new podcast

The comment section quickly filled with support for Kristen, and naturally some of her former co-stars showed up with encouragement as well.

Scheana shared some love, and hinted that she’s waited quite some time for the announcement to be released.

“Yayyyyyy! finally!!!! 🔥🔥🔥,” she wrote.

Former Vanderpump Rules star Brittany Cartwright simply shared her excitement, writing, “Yay!!!!👏❤️.”

Never a stranger to criticism, the negative comments were few and far between, with followers instead sharing encouragement for Kristen.

One follower indicated they weren’t about to wait for the official release date and were going to subscribe to the podcast right away.

Another noted they couldn’t wait to see what Kristen’s podcast had in store for listeners.

Many of the comments simply wrote “Yay” or some generic variation of excitement.

The truth is, love her or hate her, Kristen is still an integral part of the Vanderpump Rules world and her podcast is bound to be plenty of fun.

Vanderpump Rules is currently on hiatus.