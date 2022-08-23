Vanderpump Rules: Kristen Doute claps back at critical body-shaming comments claiming she looks pregnant

Kristen Doute clapped back at body-shaming comments in her recent post. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

Vanderpump Rules alum Kristen Doute refuses to sit back and take body-shaming criticism from trolls online after her latest social media share.

The fired Bravo star has been open with her fans and followers online in recent months following her split from boyfriend Alex Menache. After fans began questioning why Kristen had stopped sharing photos of herself and Alex, she finally came clean and admitted the two had decided to go their separate ways.

Since ending their relationship of over 2 years, Kristen has been on a healing and self-love journey in an attempt to find herself again following the difficult breakup.

As previously reported by Monsters and Critics, Kristen documented the day she officially moved out of their once shared home and into her own place.

It was clear through those posts that the decision to split wasn’t taken lightly and came with real and raw emotions for her.

However, Kristen has done her best to find the bright side of the current situation and part of that includes sharing photos of herself that make her feel confident. And when trolls attempted to break her down, Kristen fought back and called out the cruel behavior.

Over on her Instagram, Kristen shared a throwback picture of herself putting her confidence on full display.

Wearing an over-sized white button up shirt which draped down over one shoulder while showing off her black briefs, Kristen posed for the shot by shooting the camera a fierce gaze while her brunette tresses cascaded down her back and shoulders.

Sign up for our newsletter!

She captioned the post, “When life knocks you down, calmly get back up and say, ‘you hit like a b***h.’ #fbf.”

The comment section was flooded with comments for Kristen’s post, however, not all of them were kind and supportive.

In fact, several commenters left questions insinuating that Kristen looked pregnant in the picture.

“Congratulations… boy or girl? Don’t leave it for a surprise!!” one comment read.

Pic credit: @kristendoute/Instagram

Another follower wrote, “How many [months] are you along?”

Pic credit: @kristendoute/Instagram

And yet another commented, “Is this a pregnancy shoot? Not saying you look [pregnant].”

Pic credit: @kristendoute/Instagram

With the numerous questions and comments about her body, Kristen fought back in the comment section and shut the hate down once and for all.

“To everyone who commented this is my ‘pregnancy announcement’:

-I said #fbf

-please DM me a pic of your tummy,” she wrote in response.

Pic credit: @kristendoute/Instagram

Kristen Doute previously admitted she hates being the ‘butt of the joke’

Although Kristen was quick to call out the trolls online for their body-shaming comments, that doesn’t mean she’s completely immune to having her feelings hurt.

As previously reported by Monsters and Critics, in a recent appearance on Scheana Shay’s Scheananigans podcast, Kristen opened up about being clumsy and how that trait has lead to plenty of jokes being made at her expense.

According to Kristen, she is “aware” of the fact that she’s clumsy, however, when it’s seemingly used against her by friends she often ends up with hurt feelings.

“Sometimes it hurts my feelings,” she confessed. “I don’t like being the butt of the joke all the time. It gets old.”

Vanderpump Rules is currently on hiatus.