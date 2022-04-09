Vanderpump Rules: Katie Maloney shows off toned legs and flashy gold boots amid split from Tom Schwartz

Vanderpump Rules star Katie Maloney showed off her toned legs in a little black dress and gold boots. Pic credit: Bravo

Vanderpump Rules star Katie Maloney has upped her social media game since announcing her split from husband Tom Schwartz. The former couple announced the end of their marriage on March 15 after more than 12 years together.

Since going public with their decision to go their separate ways, they’ve both maintained that they still have plenty of love and respect for one another. And although they’re still living together, they’ve largely been working on separating their lives.

In addition to their separation posts on social media, Katie and Tom have each addressed their split, and it seems that there is little hope the two will ever manage to rekindle their romance. And if that’s the case, Katie is taking her fashion up a notch and recently showed off her toned legs in a bold outfit.

Pump Rules star Katie Maloney impresses in little black dress and flashy gold boots

In her most recent post to Instagram, Katie struck her signature pose in front of her home’s full-length mirror. Longtime Instagram followers of Katie know that she’s always willing to flaunt her best outfits in her famous full-length mirror.

Katie snapped her latest selfie giving her followers a head to toe look at her sultry outfit. Donning a sleek, high-neck, little black dress, Katie kept her dress choice simple in order to let her statement boots take center stage.

The gold, square-toed ankle boots were in line with Katie’s usual bold choices and based on the confident look on her face, Katie was feeling herself.

“I love gold,” Katie captioned the post.

While Katie’s comment section was flooded with flame emojis in support for her look, her former Vanderpump Rules co-star Dayna Kathan also stopped by to compliment her friend.

“i love your gorg legs happening north of the gold you hottie you!!!” Dayna wrote.

Pic credit: @musickillskate/Instagram

Katie Maloney says separation was a ‘painful’ decision, remains optimistic about the future post-split

Katie has been working to embrace her newfound single life and she recently shared that it was her decision to walk away from her marriage — but it wasn’t easy.

As previously reported by Monsters & Critics, Katie revealed the decision to end her relationship after twelve years together was a “painful” one. During an episode of her You’re Gonna Love Me podcast, Katie shared, “I know [for] some people [it] may seem like a shock, or it may seem like an abrupt thing, but for us it’s not like we just decided this this week or yesterday or the day before.”

Katie elaborated, “It was my decision, which was probably the hardest and most painful decision I’ve ever had to make.”

In a later episode of her podcast, Katie noted that despite the tough time she’s going through, she’s looking forward to what the future has to hold.

“I am very optimistic, and I am feeling very hopeful to see what the future holds for Katie,” she said. “You never know.”

As for Tom, he has taken responsibility for the demise of their marriage. While speaking to a celebrity photographer, Tom shared that while he wished there was a “scapegoat” for the situation, the responsibility is all on him.

Vanderpump Rules is currently on hiatus.