Vanderpump Rules: Katie Maloney shades ‘fan girl’ co-star Raquel Leviss after supporting TomTom restaurant

Katie Maloney had something to say about Vanderpump Rules co-star Raquel Leviss wearing a hoodie supporting TomTom restaurant. Pic credit: Bravo

Vanderpump Rules star Katie Maloney has taken her rumored feud with co-star Raquel Leviss to the next level and recently referred to her as a “fan girl” after she showed support for Katie’s ex-husband, Tom Schwartz, and his TomTom restaurant.

The feud began after Raquel and Tom allegedly hooked up while being part of the wedding party for Scheana Shay and Brock Davies’ Mexico nuptials back in August.

The pair was reportedly spotted locking lips after heavily drinking during one of the trip’s many wedding celebrations.

Raquel and Katie both remained relatively tight-lipped about the situation, despite a source’s claims that Katie was spotted “screaming” at Raquel and Tom following their make-out session.

However, that changed following BravoCon 2022 when Raquel, Katie, and Tom all partly acknowledged the ongoing drama. Raquel and Tom insist they’re just friends, but Katie is apparently holding onto some serious resentment.

That resentment overflowed when Katie took to the comment section of a post featuring footage of Raquel wearing a hoodie supporting TomTom restaurant. Tom co-runs the restaurant with his BFF Tom Sandoval.

Katie Maloney calls out Vanderpump Rules co-star Raquel Leviss for being a ‘fan girl’

Over on Instagram, the reality TV fan page See You Next Monday shaded Raquel by posting a meme that included a screenshot of her initially shared by a celebrity hairstylist named Barb, who frequently works with Raquel.

In the original post, Raquel starred in a transition video. In the beginning, her hair and makeup aren’t quite finished, and by the end, she’s got both done and is ready to go.

Throughout the video, Raquel sported a TomTom hoodie — the reason for the shady meme.

In the meme, above the screenshot of Raquel, were the words, “Hi my name is Raquel And I’m messy.”

Although there was no formal context for the quip, Katie made her way to the comment section and weighed in with her own thoughts on her Vanderpump Rules co-star.

“She a fan girl,” Katie wrote. “Started as a fan of the show and now a fan of the tom’s.”

Pic credit: @seeyounextmonday/Instagram

Katie says she’s ‘distanced’ herself from Raquel, Raquel claims she’s letting Katie ‘work out her feelings’

Katie’s most recent statement comes hot on the heels of her other recent comments about her relationship with Raquel.

In a previous chat with Us Weekly, a source admitted that Katie has worked diligently to distance herself from Raquel while they navigate their drama.

“Raquel and Katie are on the outs,” the source claimed. “… Especially after the hookup happened, Katie has distanced herself from Raquel.”

For her part, Raquel echoed Katie’s sentiments, confirming they’re not close with one another.

“[We are] not on the best terms. I can’t speak for her, but I’m just keeping my distance and letting her work out her feelings,” she shared.

This feud will likely carry itself well into the new upcoming Season 10. Fans will have to stay tuned for the new season premiere to watch it all unfold.

Vanderpump Rules is currently on hiatus.