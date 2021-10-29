Vanderpump Rules: Katie Maloney-Schwartz reveals abortion early on in relationship with husband Tom Schwartz

Vanderpump Rules stars Katie Maloney-Schwartz and Tom Schwartz were candid about Katie’s abortion early in their relationship. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Admedia

Katie Maloney-Schwartz and her husband Tom Schwartz have continuously been open and candid about their fertility journey in the current season of Vanderpump Rules. Although the couple admitted that they’d tried for a couple of months to get pregnant naturally, when it didn’t happen they were left a little concerned.

In Tuesday’s episode, Katie and Tom prepared to see a fertility specialist to help them figure out what, if anything, was going on and preventing them from conceiving a child naturally.

When it came time to fill out the paperwork for their upcoming appointment, Katie and Tom revealed that Katie had been pregnant once before but the couple opted to terminate the pregnancy at the time.

Katie and Tom reveal past abortion

During the episode, Katie revealed that the paperwork specifically asked if she’d been “pregnant before” and knew it would come up at the appointment.

“That’s definitely going to come up in our consultation,” she said.

Naturally, Tom stepped in and reassured his wife that it was okay to disclose the information because as far as he was concerned, they had “made the best decision at the time.”

The couple continued to discuss that they were so early into their relationship when it happened that they weren’t even sure there would be a future for them, so adding a baby certainly would have complicated things for them.

“I mean, I knew I wanted to have kids,” Katie said. “But I just knew that was not the time in my life.”

She continued, “And now, it’s something that we are ready for when it happens.”

The Vanderpump Rules baby boom had Katie feeling left out

The Vanderpump Rules baby boom was big news earlier this year. Stassi Schroeder, Lala Kent, Brittany Cartwright, and Scheana Shay all welcomed their first children with their respective partners by April. And although Katie loves her co-stars’ children, it’s been hard for her not to feel just a bit left out.

During a recent appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, Katie’s co-star Ariana Madix recalls trying to help Katie cope with the pressure by providing reassurance that she’s not the only one without children.

“I didn’t realize she was getting pressure from people,” Ariana told Andy. “I’ve seen a lot of stuff online toward her, and it just makes me feel bad. I just wanted her to know, like, ‘I’m here, and I’m not pregnant.’ I was like, ‘We can have a hot girl summer. We can just do whatever we want. But when the time is right, go ahead and plan for it. For now, let’s go have fun.'”

Ariana also admitted that she knew Tom and Katie had been trying to conceive during the coronavirus pandemic, even though we now know it didn’t happen for them.

Thankfully, Katie and Tom have remained optimistic and know that it will happen for them when the time is right.

Katie previously shared that she had “zero fomo” when it came to her friends having babies.

“It will happen for us when it’s right. Sometimes it just takes time and doesn’t always happen on the first try,” she shared.

Vanderpump Rules airs Tuesdays at 9/8c on Bravo.