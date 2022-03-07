Vanderpump Rules: Katie Maloney reveals her favorite emo bands, dishes her favorite TV shows

Vanderpump Rules star Katie Maloney recently opened her DMs to follower questions. Pic credit: Bravo

Vanderpump Rules star Katie Maloney opened her DMs to her fans and followers on social media with a recent Q&A.

Given the recent rumors surrounding her marriage to her husband and VPR co-star Tom Schwartz, it was likely Katie would receive questions about the state of their marriage and whether or not the couple was heading for Splitsville.

However, Katie made no mention and certainly didn’t opt to answer any questions pertaining to her marriage. Instead, she kept the selected questions light and provided her followers with insight into some of her favorite bands, and provided tips for traveling overseas.

Vanderpump Rules star Katie Maloney reveals her favorite emo bands and reveals her current TV faves

During the Q&A, Katie answered several questions from the comfort of her bathtub.

One follower asked, “What are you currently binging on tv[?]”

According to Katie, she’s got quite a varied taste when it comes to her television habits.

“I’m finishing up Succession (freaking fantastic show)[.] I watched inventing Anna and Euphoria and loved,” she replied. “I’m loving the Guilded Age on HBO a lot. And I [can’t] wait for Outlander to come back this Sunday. Give [me] a period piece and a steamy romance and I’m a happy gal.”



Another follower questioned, “Fave emo band?”

Katie is well known for her love of all things music-related. She even recently discussed the importance and sentimentality of her social media handles which also stems back to her love of music.

“So many but…” she answered. “MCR, Taking Back Sunday, The Used, Dashboard Confessional, AFI, Death Cab for Cutie, Senses Fail, The Starting Line, to name a few…”



As previously reported by Monsters & Critics, Katie’s love of music goes all the way back to the early days of YouTube vlogging. Katie would interview various bands and musical artists and share those moments with her YouTube followers.

Katie reveals her traveling tips

Other questions Katie chose to answer included her advice on traveling overseas.

“Any advice on how to pack for a 2wk [two week] vacay to Spain?” a follower asked.

“Packing cubes are wonderful for organizing and saving space,” Katie shared. “I think it’s best to lay everything out before so you can visualize how much of everything you are bringing and make edits before you start packing it.”



Although the rumors circling about Katie and Tom may seem worrisome, Katie is certainly not making any mention of current marital issues and is instead focused on building her sandwich shop with Ariana and bonding with her followers.

Vanderpump Rules is currently on hiatus.