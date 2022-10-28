Vanderpump Rules: Katie Maloney has ‘distanced’ herself from costar Raquel Leviss following Tom Schwartz hookup

Katie Maloney and Vanderpump Rules costar Raquel Leviss are “on the outs.” Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Byron Purvis/AdMedia

The tension continues between Vanderpump Rules costars Katie Maloney and Raquel Leviss following Raquel’s rumored hookup with Katie’s ex-husband Tom Schwartz back in August.

Although the castmates weren’t particularly close following Raquel joining the cast back in Season 5, they remained on relatively friendly terms until recently.

As previously reported by Monsters and Critics, Raquel is alleged to have hooked up with Tom while the pair both served as members of the wedding party for Scheana Shay’s Mexico nuptials to her love Brock Davies.

At the time, a source claimed the two had made out and were confronted by Katie after being spotted.

Raquel has since hinted that their “flirty friendship” will play out when Season 10 finally airs. However, the tension continues to be on the rise, according to a new source.

And if that’s the case, the feud between the two costars may just be starting.

Katie Maloney has ‘distanced’ herself from Vanderpump Rules costar Raquel Leviss following Tom Schwartz hookup

While speaking with Us Weekly, a source shared that there is some serious animosity brewing between Katie and Raquel. So much so that Katie has made an effort to distance herself from her castmate.

“Raquel and Katie are on the outs,” the source stated while elaborating that since splitting from Tom in March of this year, she has really stepped outside of the Vanderpump Rules friend group, while Raquel has stayed more within the Pump Rules comfort zone where she continues to build on her friendship with Scheana Shay.

Sign up for our newsletter!

The source added that with Katie and Raquel on the outs, it had caused quite the “wedge” between the entire cast, and this was highlighted throughout filming for Season 10. And once the rumored hookup took place, the distance between them grew even farther.

“Especially after the hookup happened, Katie has distanced herself from Raquel,” they shared.

Raquel admits she’s ‘not on the best terms’ with Katie, giving her space to ‘work out her feelings’

Raquel previously opened up about the state of her relationship with Katie following the hookup.

While at BravoCon 2022, Raquel shared that the two are not “on the best terms” at this point.

“I’m just keeping my distance and letting her work out her feelings,” she said at the time.

Despite not being close with Katie, Raquel did gush about the friendship she’s since built with Tom. Following the hookup, Raquel shared that they are “good friends,” and she believes their respective breakups have helped them empathize and support one another in recent months.

Raquel ended her engagement to costar James Kennedy after five years together, while Tom and Katie’s split is more recent, having taken place just this past March.

Fans and viewers will have to tune in when the new season drops to find out how all the drama unfolds.

Vanderpump Rules is currently on hiatus.