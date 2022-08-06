Vanderpump Rules: Katie Maloney gets lap dance on a night out with co-stars

Katie Maloney received a lap dance while enjoying a night out with Lala Kent and former Vanderpump Rules co-star Kristina Kelly. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Admedia

Vanderpump Rules star Katie Maloney is finally stepping outside her comfort zone and embracing her single life amid her divorce from Tom Schwartz.

As previously reported by Monsters and Critics, Katie and Tom shocked their fans, followers, and loved ones when they announced the end of their relationship of over a decade. Although many saw them as a solid, long-term couple poised to go the distance, it turns out that behind closed doors, Katie wasn’t feeling fulfilled by their marriage and ultimately decided to walk away.

Despite the end of their relationship, both Katie and Tom have maintained that their friendship is still intact.

In fact, Tom has also referred to them as the “best divorcees ever.”

Katie may have been the one to pull the plug on their relationship, but that hasn’t meant that she was looking to jump back into the dating pool right away.

Instead, Katie has taken the time to readjust to single life. The former couple put their once-shared home on the market and Katie moved into an apartment of her own. She’s been enjoying time with her friends and close loved ones as she transitions into the new chapter of her life.

And in a recent social media share, Katie’s Vanderpump Rules co-star Lala Kent captured her letting loose and taking in a lap dance while on a recent night out.

Captured by Page Six, Lala originally shared the video clips to her Instagram Stories where she and Katie, along with their former Pump Rules co-star Kristina Kelly, hit the town earlier this week.

In the clips, Katie sat in a chair on stage where she received a sexy lap dance from a performer to the hit song Pony by Ginuwine.

She seemingly enjoyed her time with the dancer as she was noted to have caressed his chest and abs as he danced around her.

Katie’s lap dance came just days after she was spotted engaging in a heated conversation with her soon-to-be ex-husband.

The Vanderpump Rules cameras were rolling as the two went back and forth, so it’s likely viewers will watch the tense exchange unfold in the upcoming season of the hit Bravo show.

Katie Maloney and Tom Schwartz’s divorce drama will play out in Vanderpump Rules Season 10

The news of Katie and Tom’s recent argument gave fans a glimpse of what is bound to appear in the show’s upcoming season.

Katie previously shared she wasn’t looking forward to having the end of her marriage filmed and included in the upcoming season.

However, she’s been filming for the series long enough to know that honesty and transparency, even when it comes to the complicated parts of life, come with the territory of reality television.

“I feel like Tom and I, we’ve always been very, very open with our relationship—the good and the bad—on the show,” Katie explained during an episode of her You’re Gonna Love Me podcast. “And it’s never easy. I don’t look forward to airing it. But I’d rather be honest than try to manipulate or cover-up or paint it in a different light, or anything like that.”

Viewers will have to tune in when the new season drops to watch all the drama unfold.

Vanderpump Rules is currently on hiatus.