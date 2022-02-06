Vanderpump Rules: Katie Maloney explains the meaning of her social media handles

Katie Maloney sat down with her former Vanderpump Rules co-star Kristen Doute and dished on the meaning of her social media handles. Pic credit: Bravo

Unlike her Vanderpump Rules co-stars, Katie Maloney’s social media handles have consistently had her fans and followers scratching their heads. Many of her castmates use their first and/or last names for their social media handles which makes them both easy to find and easy to identify. However, Katie’s social media handles are a little different.

Known online as @musickillskate, Katie’s handles break the norm for celebrity profiles.

During a recent episode of her You’re Gonna Love Me podcast, Katie finally revealed why she initially chose that name for her social media accounts and why, to this day, she hasn’t changed them to fit the norm.

Vanderpump Rules star Katie Maloney reveals the meaning of her social media handles

While speaking with her friend and former Vanderpump Rules co-star Kristen Doute, the two recalled their formative emo years of adolescence and the impact it had on them as people. Kristen and Katie discussed the music scene from their younger years and the idea that music isn’t something that anyone should gatekeep.

In fact, they both agreed music is something that should unite people not drive them apart.

As they continued the conversation, Katie recalled a time when she started her music vlog while doing unofficial promotions for bands. According to Katie, the idea for the vlog channel started when YouTube and beauty vloggers were at peak popularity.

“This brings me to Music Kills Kate,” she shared. “There was, you know, the OG Vloggers of YouTube were, like, kind of kicking off.”

Katie said she bought into the idea after a friend of hers suggested she review music and interview bands. And her friend, Tony, also suggested the name she would settle on — Music Kills Kate.

“I went to practice spaces in the middle of the valley to go meet a band, who I never met before,” she said. “I would just talk to them [the bands] about their musical influences.”

Katie says she’s considered bringing her vlog back to life

Katie also revealed that her fond memories of her Music Kills Kate days have left her wondering if she should revive her interviewing and vlog channel.

“I’ve definitely teased the idea or thought about like, ‘What if I just, like, started doing this again?'” she shared. “It was fun and I enjoyed it.”

Kristen agreed with Katie’s idea and seconded the fact that Katie has a great skill for asking questions and finding great musicians.

“When people, like, constantly ask, like, ‘What is this Music Kills Kate?’ It’s like, I know it doesn’t make any sense cuz it doesn’t have anything to do with what I’m doing now. But I’m so attached to it and so connected to it because it is still so much a part of, like, my life,” she continued.

