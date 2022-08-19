Vanderpump Rules: Katie Maloney and Tom Schwartz’s home has sold amid ongoing divorce

Vanderpump Rules stars Katie Maloney and Tom Schwartz have officially sold their home. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Birdie Thompson/AdMedia

Vanderpump Rules stars Katie Maloney and Tom Schwartz have taken an enormous step in separating their lives amid their ongoing divorce — they’ve finally sold their home.

The long-time Pump Rules stars ended their marriage after over 12 years together much to the shock of their fans and followers. As previously reported by Monsters and Critics, the couple released separate statements just moments apart acknowledging the swirling rumors and confirming their decision to part ways.

The announcement came hot on the heels of eagle-eyed fans who questioned why Katie had been spotted without her wedding rings on more than one occasion.

After finally addressing the rumors and confirming their split, Tom and Katie promptly began starting their new single lives.

However, it took them some time to move out of their marital home. At the time, the former couple shared they weren’t in a rush to move out but noted it would eventually come down to that for both of them.

In recent weeks, both Tom and Katie have moved into their own apartments. Katie recently shared a sneak peek at her new digs with her followers online.

Although it took some time for their house to sell once it was put on the market, the time has finally come to officially say goodbye and Tom and Katie captured their last meal together in their once shared home.

Taking to his Instagram Stories, Tom shared a look at a meal sitting on an island countertop within a kitchen setting.

A burrito, a couple of beers in clear plastic cups, power shots, and a bottle of Tabasco sat out on the marble slab.

Tom captured the post, “Last meal in the old crib. Hope this house brings as much joy to the new owners as it did us.”

Over on her own Instagram Stories, Katie re-shared Tom’s picture and shared a caption of her own echoing Tom’s sentiments about missing their home.

“Officially no longer home owners,” Katie wrote. “Going to miss the house so much. So many amazing memories. My heart is full and heavy at the same time [house and pink hearts emojis]”

Vanderpump Rules Season 10 will feature Katie Maloney and Tom Schwartz divorce drama

Although the sale of their home is a bittersweet moment for both Katie and Tom, it’s only a small part of their overall divorce story. Much of their ongoing split is set to play out in the new season.

Previously, Katie shared her hesitancy to share their divorce with Pump Rules viewers but admitted that being open and honest was part of the deal.

However, it doesn’t look like it will all be smooth sailing despite Tom referring to them as the “best divorcees ever.” As reported by Monsters and Critics, Tom and Katie were captured engaging in a heated discussion while cameras were rolling.

The intense scene took place in Tom Schwartz and Tom Sandoval’s new Schwartz & Sandy’s lounge. Although it’s unclear what the former couple was arguing about at the time, viewers will be able to watch it all go down when the new season airs.

Vanderpump Rules is currently on hiatus.