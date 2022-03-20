Vanderpump Rules: Katie Maloney and Tom Schwartz step out for drinks amid split

Vanderpump Rules stars Katie Maloney and Tom Schwartz sat down for a drink just days after announcing their separation. Pic credit: Bravo

Former Vanderpump Rules couple Tom Schwartz and Katie Maloney were spotted grabbing a drink together just days after announcing the end of their marriage.

Initial rumors insinuated the couple, who had been together for over 12 years, were facing marital woes after Katie posted a cryptic picture to her social media. In the post, a quote from Kim Kardashian was featured that talked about finding what made someone happy and stated, “I think it’s okay to choose yourself.”

After further rumors popped up when eagle-eyed fans spotted Katie without her wedding rings on several occasions, the couple finally confirmed the truth behind the rumors. Both parties made it clear there was no “animosity” between them — and this seems to be the case given their recent drink date.

Vanderpump Rules stars Tom Schwartz and Katie Maloney spotted grabbing drinks amid recent split

Since announcing their split, the amicable exes have remained relatively positive when speaking about their marriage and their feelings for one another.

They took that respect a step further when they revealed that they sat down for drinks shortly after announcing their split.

Over on their respective Instagram accounts, Tom and Katie shared pictures from their get-together.

Initially posted to Tom’s Instagram Stories, Katie re-shared a snap he took of her sipping her cocktail.

Of course, the longtime Vanderpump Rules star looked stunning in the shot, but it was the message that accompanied the post that caught followers’ eyes.

“Its [sic] all good,” she wrote alongside the picture.

Although neither one went into great detail to explain their reasons for getting together for a drink, it’s clear there’s still plenty of love between them.

Tom reveals Katie initiated separation, takes accountability for his role in demise of his marriage

On March 15, Katie and Tom addressed the recent rumors that had been making the rounds on social media and told their fans and followers about their decision to separate.

In his lengthy and heartfelt post, Tom admitted that it was ultimately Katie’s decision to part ways.

“[I] fully respect Katie’s decision and we’ve had healthy, productive conversations about it,” his statement read, in part. “It would be far sadder if she decided to stay with me whilst not happy.”

As previously reported by Monsters and Critics, a celebrity photographer caught up with Tom while he was leaving Home Depot and asked how he was feeling following their split.

Tom admitted that he was doing “ok” and was working on keeping himself busy. When the photographer questioned if his BFF Tom Sandoval had anything to do with their split, Tom quickly set the record straight.

“No, no, that’s all on me,” he shared. “I wish I had a scapegoat, but that’s all on me.”

Despite Katie’s decision to walk away, Tom shared his optimism about the future.

“I don’t know what the future of the show holds. I’m always optimistic, eternally,” he added.

Vanderpump Rules is currently on hiatus.