Vanderpump Rules: Katie Maloney and Tom Schwartz reach settlement in ongoing divorce

Katie Maloney and Tom Schwartz have settled their divorce. Pic credit:©ImageCollect.com/Birdie Thompson/AdMedia

Vanderpump Rules stars Katie Maloney, and Tom Schwartz have reportedly come to an agreement and settlement in their ongoing divorce.

As previously reported by Monsters and Critics, the longtime couple announced their split via social media posts in March 2022.

At the time, the former lovers claimed they had great love for one another but noted their relationship had run its course.

Tom’s statement further elaborated that it was Katie’s decision to walk away from their union; however, he maintained that her decision didn’t change his love for her.

Since announcing their split, Tom and Katie have managed to keep their friendship intact — for the most part.

Recent rumors have alleged Tom hooked up with their Pump Rules co-star Raquel Leviss while in Mexico for Scheana Shay and Brock Davies’ wedding in August.

Vanderpump Rules stars Katie Maloney and Tom Schwartz settle their divorce

Despite the current tensions between them, Katie and Tom have come to an agreement in their divorce that, once signed off by the judge, will finalize their divorce.

According to documents obtained by Page Six, the agreed settlement between them was uncontested and Katie, who initially filed the divorce papers, asked that the court waive spousal support for both parties indefinitely.

Sign up for our newsletter!

In those same documents, it is confirmed Tom and Katie have also agreed on how they’ll move forward in splitting their assets.

Katie and Tom’s divorce settlement comes as reports of tension surface, tease Season 10 drama

News of Katie and Tom settling their divorce comes hot on the heels of the hookup rumors between Tom and Raquel Leviss.

Although the co-stars have known each other for a few years now, Tom admitted he hadn’t taken the time to get to know her because they were both in relationships when they first met.

However, Raquel and her ex-fiance James Kennedy ended their engagement in December 2021, just a few short months before news of Katie and Tom’s split was revealed.

And just a month ago, Tom and Raquel stood alongside their co-stars as members of the wedding party for their nuptials.

It’s during this trip that a source claimed to have seen Tom and Raquel “heavily making out.”

Adding fuel to the fire, another source claimed Katie also witnessed Raquel locking lips with her soon-to-be ex-husband, and she proceeded to “scream” at them for it.

With all the rumors of mounting drama between them, there is bound to be plenty of entertainment in store for when Season 10 drops.

Vanderpump Rules is currently on hiatus.