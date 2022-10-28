Vanderpump Rules: Katie Maloney and Lala Kent give sneak peek at Season 10 intro glam

Vanderpump Rules co-stars Katie Maloney and Lala Kent dazzled with Season 10 intro looks. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Birdie Thompson/AdMedia

Vanderpump Rules stars Katie Maloney and Lala Kent gave their followers a sneak peek at their full glam looks as the cast prepared to film the new introduction titles for Season 10.

Viewers and fans have been waiting anxiously for the arrival of the new season, and now it’s finally coming together.

Although Bravo has yet to release Vanderpump Rules’ Season 10 premiere date, with the cast glamming up for shooting their intros, things seem to be moving forward nicely.

Katie and Lala have been building their bond in recent months. Following Lala’s split from fiance Randall Emmett in October 2021 and Katie’s split from her husband Tom Schwartz in March 2022, the two co-stars found themselves single at the same time for the first time since they began filming Pump Rules together.

While they both navigate the single life for the first time in years, they bonded over their dating adventures.

Given the current status of their friendship, Lala and Katie worked it for the lens in their recent social media share.

Vanderpump Rules stars Katie Maloney and Lala Kent rock Season 10 intro glam

Over on her Instagram, Katie shared a carousel of snaps giving her followers a great glimpse at her fierce Season 10 look.

In the first picture, Katie and Lala posed side by side. Placed in front of a bar counter, Katie stood next to her friend and co-star, stunning in a fitted red minidress. The square neckline greatly accentuated Katie’s dainty jewelry.

She completed her look with a matching, bold, red lip that contrasted brilliantly against her raven-colored bob.

Sitting beside Katie, Lala crossed her legs and sat up straight, letting her bejeweled, black, two-piece set take center stage.

The plunging neckline of the dramatic top gave the perfect sightline to Lala’s abs. She wore her long, blonde locks down in soft waves that cascaded down her shoulder.

Lala’s look came full circle with a dramatic smoky eye and a nude lip.

“Mains with my Mains. Season 10 coming soon!!!! #pumprules,” Katie captioned the post.

The following pictures included a selfie with co-star Ariana Madix and another angle of their outfits.

Followers and co-stars react to Katie’s Season 10 post

As the comment section filled with excited fans, many of them expressed their thrill at hearing the cast was filming the intros to Season 10, meaning the wait may soon be over, and the fanbase can once again dive head-first into all the Pump Rules drama.

“WE ARE REAAAADDDDDYYYYYY! 😍🙌,” wrote one follower.

Another simply commented, “yassssss.”

Other followers shared their support for the friendship that has blossomed between the two since their respective breakups.

“HERE FOR SINGLE KATIE AND LALA 🙌,” one comment read while another user called Katie’s latest look a “vibe.”

Some followers insisted the Vanderpump Rules ladies were making a “comeback,” and the general fan consensus seemed to be that they “both look incredible.”

Lala and Katie’s co-stars Scheana Shay and Ariana Madix also left them some love.

Viewers will have to stay tuned for the Season 10 premiere to see the entire cast’s newest intro looks.

Vanderpump Rules is currently on hiatus.