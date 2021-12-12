Vanderpump Rules: Jax Taylor hints at return to reality television with wife Brittany Cartwright

Former Vanderpump Rules star Jax Taylor recently hinted that he’ll be returning to reality television with wife Brittany Cartwright. Pic credit: Bravo

Former Vanderpump Rules stars Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright are reportedly planning their return to reality television. Ahead of Season 9, Jax and Brittany revealed they wouldn’t be returning to the hit Bravo show, much to the shock of both VPR fans and their co-stars.

However, Jax has continually maintained that it wouldn’t be the last fans would see of the couple.

In April of this year, the pair welcomed their first child, son Cruz Michael Cauchi, together and they have continued to keep their fans and followers updated on their experiences as new parents.

Although the pair have been out of the Vanderpump Rules cast for the entirety of Season 9, Jax recently hinted in a Cameo video that he and Brittany will be returning to reality television “soon.”

Jax Taylor hints at reality television return after exit from Vanderpump Rules

Posted in a Reddit thread, a user shared a Cameo video featuring Jax Taylor that she received from her boyfriend. Cameos are exactly what the name suggests — fans can purchase a personalized video from their favorite celebrities and reality television personalities. And Jax’s video to the poster did not disappoint.

One of the highlights from the lengthy rant included Jax hinting that he and Brittany would be making a return to the television screen. However, he clarified that they’re still trying to settle on what that next venture will be.

“We will be back on TV again soon. My wife and I are just trying to figure out what we’re going to do. Have a little fun… Maybe get the old gang back together and figure out a new project because we need to get back on TV,” Jax shared. “We miss you guys, and we want to let you guys know what’s going on in our lives. So, we’ll be back.”

Jax and Brittany rumored to be getting their own spinoff with the help of Lisa Vanderpump

Jax’s most recent hints at a return to reality television aren’t completely implausible. As previously reported by Monsters & Critics back in October, an anonymous source submitted information to DeuxMoi that disclosed a potential Vanderpump Rules spin-off for Jax and Brittany.

“They’re currently working on a reboot of Jax and Brittany Take Kentucky — the show will follow the two as they leave Los Angeles behind and buy an old farmhouse in Brittany’s hometown to restore,” the source claimed.

The source also claimed that Lisa Vanderpump would be involved in their new project as well.

“LVP is producing, expect a few former Vanderpump castmates to appear throughout,” they added.

There seems to be merit to the claims based on Jax’s Cameo video considering he also stated that he’d love to work with some of his former Vanderpump Rules castmates again.

Vanderpump Rules airs Tuesdays at 9/8c on Bravo.