Vanderpump Rules: Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright take Cruz to his first red carpet event

Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright are managing to keep their schedules packed with fun family outings despite their departure from Vanderpump Rules in 2020.

Although it was never confirmed, speculation swirled that Jax and Brittany were both fired after racially insensitive social media posts made by Jax resurfaced online. The timing of their announcement also perfectly aligned with Stassi Schroeder and Kristen Doute’s firings for racially insensitive behavior against former co-star Faith Stowers.

Longtime fans and followers of the couple were concerned that their exit from the franchise would mean they’d miss out on the family’s adventures — thankfully, this hasn’t been the case.

After stepping away from Pump Rules, Jax and Brittany expanded their family with the birth of baby Cruz in April 2021.

Since then, the new parents have documented most of Cruz’s monumental milestones and “firsts” including his most recent trip to his first red carpet event to catch the newest Paramount movie Paws of Fury.

Taking to social media, Jax and Brittany both shared the sweet memory and excitement that filled the day.

Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright take son Cruz to first red carpet event

Over on his Instagram, Jax shared a video compilation of Cruz’s first red carpet movie premiere. Decked out in his finest crisp white T-shirt, Cruz strutted his stuff down the red carpet and even posed with his mom and dad for some professional snaps.

Brittany showed off her killer curves after dropping more than 35lbs in a simple, body-hugging, green dress that landed just below the knee. She paired the dress with white sneakers for a more casual look.

Jax donned his signature skinny legged pants and a button down shirt that almost perfectly matched the outfits of his wife and son.

The video also shared Cruz’s outfit change into a karate number complete with a black robe and white belt.

Completing the video, Cruz seemed to crash hard once the even was over and slept soundly in his car seat for the drive home.

“Cruz’s first red carpet experience was a success! He absolutely loved @pawsoffurymovie which comes out this weekend on July 15th! It’s a really cute family movie that your kids will really enjoy! Not gonna lie, I loved it too! 🎥,” Jax captioned the post.

Jax recently gushed about Cruz’s first time in front of a filming camera, praised his ‘actor’ son

Cruz is experiencing plenty of firsts when it comes to the entertainment industry. Not only did he walk his first red carpet movie premiere, but he also found himself in front of a camera crew for the first time, and Jax seemingly couldn’t be more proud.

As previously reported by Monsters and Critics, Jax recently posted to his Instagram Stories and shared snippets from Cruz’s first “acting” gig.

Alongside the first shot of Jax holding Cruz while the father-son duo was surrounded by cameras and a filming crew, Jax captioned the shot, “My little actor on set today.”

Given all the exposure Cruz has been given to the entertainment industry in recent months, it will be interesting to see if he will follow in his parents’ footsteps.

Vanderpump Rules is currently on hiatus.