Vanderpump Rules: James Kennedy to appear in upcoming Wild ‘n Out episode

Vanderpump Rules personality James Kennedy is set to appear in an episode of MTV’s Wild ‘n Out. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Faye Sadou/AdMedia

Vanderpump Rules star James Kennedy may be waiting for the newest season to drop just like the rest of the cast, however, he recently branched out and revealed viewers would see his face on another reality television show in just a few months.

The SUR DJ has made a name for himself over the years as one of the franchise’s most controversial personalities.

His explosive personality and inability to keep his alcohol consumption under control has landed him in hot water more than once since joining the show in the early seasons.

However, in more recent years, James has worked to get himself sober and re-focus on his well-being and personal passions, including his DJing gigs with boss Lisa Vanderpump and other opportunities.

James’ passion for music is something he’s been able to share with Vanderpump Rules viewers in different capacities over the years.

Longtime viewers will recall he helped friend and co-star Scheana Shay by producing her song Shake That in 2015.

Now, James is taking his talents to another reality television show and revealed the news in a post on social media.

Vanderpump Rules star James Kennedy set to appear on MTV’s Wild ‘n Out

Over on his Instagram, James shared two pictures following his appearance on the hit MTV show Wild ‘n Out.

Sign up for our newsletter!

In the first shot, James posed alongside girlfriend Ally Lewber sporting a championship belt over his right shoulder while his other hand wrapped around Ally’s waist.

He shot a funny face to the camera while the Wild ‘n Out neon sign glowed brightly behind them.

In the second shot, James set the belt down along with the red T-shirt which read “Kennedy” on the back.

He captioned the exciting announcement, “Won the belt on @mtvwildnout !!🔥 can’t wait for you guys to see this episode early 2023 , my freestyle had some style! Thanks @dcyoungfly @nickcannon @mtv.”

Vanderpump Rules co-stars and fans show support for James’ upcoming Wild ‘n Out appearance

The comment section of the post was full of support and excitement for James and included a few of his longtime Vanderpump Rules co-stars.

“can’t wait to see this!!” Ariana Madix wrote.

Scheana Shay popped in with her surprise and excitement writing, “Omg this is awesome!!!”

Pic credit: @itsjameskennedy/Instagram

James’ girlfriend also showed love for her new beau confirming he “killed” his performances.

“@allylewber ❤️❤️❤️love you,” James responded in return.

Pic credit: @itsjameskennedy/Instagram

Other comments included complimenting James and calling freestyle his “calling.”

Pic credit: @itsjameskennedy/Instagram

Although James’ post indicated fans will have to wait until early 2023 to see his appearance on the show, when it finally airs it is bound to be a wild ride.

Vanderpump Rules is currently on hiatus.