Vanderpump Rules: James Kennedy splashes around while vacationing with new girlfriend

Vanderpump Rules star James Kennedy shared a video of himself sharing a kiss with his new girlfriend. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Admedia

Vanderpump Rules star James Kennedy is spending more time with his mystery lady these days. Although he’s yet to reveal her identity or make their relationship Instagram official, James has been more forward with showing the unnamed woman on his various social media platforms in recent weeks.

After a devastating end to 2021, which culminated in his split from ex-fiancée Raquel Leviss, James has made true on his promise to start a brand new chapter. And part of that is thanks to his new love interest.

Following a rough Season 9 reunion, James and Raquel have both thrived in their newfound single lives, and in a recent post to social media, James shared another sweet update on his current love life.

Vanderpump Rules star James Kennedy seen smooching new girlfriend while on vacation

Over on his Instagram Stories, James shared several shots from his current vacation. He took his followers on a tour around their rental for the stay, showing off the large windows and comfortable hammock.

However, it wasn’t the gorgeous rental home that caught followers’ eyes. Instead, it was the videos James shared of himself swimming around the pool at night with his mystery lady.

The two looked to be having a blast as they splashed around and embraced one another. They also shared an intimate kiss in the clip.

Pic credit: @itsjameskennedy/Instagram

James also shared another shot of himself enjoying the down time. In the snap, he was seen exiting a hot tub, showing off his washboard abs and wearing yellow, blue, and white swim trunks.

James Kennedy moves on from painful split following Vanderpump Rules Season 9

Season 9 of the hit Bravo show was a tough ride for James and Raquel. The season heavily featured their relationship, including James’ elaborate Coachella-themed proposal and their subsequent wedding planning.

Unfortunately, the relationship went south rather quickly, and by the time the filming for the reunion special came around, the two announced they had split. As previously reported by Monsters & Critics, rumors of their split hit the internet before the reunion even had the chance to air. The leak of information was seemingly enough for James and Raquel to confirm the end of their relationship.

In the months since their split, James has been focused on his DJing career and recently went semi-public with his current relationship. Although James is seemingly happy with his new flame, he previously revealed to co-star and friend Lala Kent that he was focused on not making the same mistakes in this current relationship that he made with Raquel.

“With this girl, I don’t want to make the same mistakes. I’ve learned a lot. I’m just moving on and not thinking about everything that I’ve gone through,” he shared.

Vanderpump Rules is currently on hiatus.