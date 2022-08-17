Vanderpump Rules: James Kennedy enjoys sunny date with girlfriend Ally Lewber

Vanderpump Rules star James Kennedy takes girlfriend Ally Lewber on a fun date. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Faye Sadou/Admedia

Vanderpump Rules star James Kennedy and his girlfriend Ally Lewber were all smiles as they enjoyed a date at Universal Studios.

As previously reported by Monsters and Critics, James went Instagram official with his new flame in March following a dramatic split from ex-fiancee and Vanderpump Rules co-star Raquel Leviss.

Although the couple was set to wed and much of their Season 9 storyline surrounded their elaborate proposal and engagement celebrations, it ultimately wasn’t set to last. By December 2021, they released matching Instagram statements announcing the end of their five-year relationship.

Despite James and Raquel’s split, both parties acknowledged they wanted nothing but the best for the other. By January 2022, James had given his social media followers a glimpse at his new girlfriend.

He kept her identity a mystery until they were ready to go public with their relationship. Since going public with their relationship, James has continued to share the couple’s fun adventures, while Ally has chosen to keep her social media under lock and key.

In a recent post, James shared pictures and video from their recent date to Universal Studios, and from the looks of it, the couple is as in love as ever.

Vanderpump Rules DJ James Kennedy heads to Universal Studios with Ally Lewber

Over on his Instagram Stories, James documented their trip, and in the first shot of the couple, James stood embracing Ally with a smile.

Standing in front of the famous Universal Studios globe at the entrance to the park, James and Ally snuggled closely together for the photo.

James went casual with medium-wash jeans that he matched with a teal graphic T-shirt. He rocked his signature slicked-back hairstyle as he wrapped one arm around Ally’s waist and through the other in the air (likely shooting a peace sign just off camera.)

For her park day, Ally paired a distressed and cuffed set of denim shorts with a red tank top and a black leather mini-backpack. She went fresh-faced with no makeup and had her dark locks pulled into a low ponytail.

In the following video clip, James stepped up to play a carnival game in the hopes of winning his lady a prize. He did well, all things considered, and managed to drop several of the game’s clowns.

Pic credit: @jameskennedy/Instagram

Will James Kennedy and Ally Lewber’s relationship be featured in Vanderpump Rules Season 10?

Although there’s no official word if Ally will make her reality television debut in the upcoming season of the hit Bravo show, there is a good chance that she’ll at least make an appearance with how fresh the couple’s relationship is.

Previously, while on the red carpet for the MTV Movie Awards, James and his Pump Rules co-stars Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix teased that James’ new relationship may show up on viewers’ television screens.

While being interviewed on the red carpet, Ariana and Tom were asked what fans can expect from the new season.

“James is in a new relationship,” Ariana teased.

James couldn’t help but point out that there are currently several cast members who are no longer in their relationships — so other new relationships may also unfold in the new season.

Vanderpump Rules is currently on hiatus.