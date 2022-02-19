James Kennedy impresses Vanderpump Rules fans with his toned physique after Raquel Leviss split

James Kennedy shares series of photos to social media showing off his fit physique. Pic credit: Bravo

Controversial Vanderpump Rules star James Kennedy had his social media followers picking their jaws up off the floor with his most recent post.

The DJ is known for stirring the pot and engaging in explosive confrontations with his Vanderpump Rules co-stars and many have called James out for his sour attitude and excessive drinking over the years.

Since beginning his sober journey, James has been more focused on himself and his overall wellbeing. And while he’s often the first to admit there’s still work to be done, he’s definitely put in the time on his body.

James Kennedy shows off his abs in recent social media post

Over on his Instagram, James shared a series of sultry portraits posing with an open shirt and showing off his abs.

In all three photos, James strikes a pose with his button-up shirt sleeves rolled up and pulling the fabric away from his midsection to display the goods.

He teasingly captioned the post, “1, 2 or 3? 😜I did a shoot the other day for some new DJ promo photos…but had to have a little fun as well..”

Among the sea of fire emoji and heart-eye emojis, fans posted their honest answers with their favorite snap.

Others, however, pointed out that sobriety looks good on James…even if it’s of the California variety.

“James looking good u look so well keep up the sobriety,” one follower commented.

Another took a more bold approach and poked fun at his recent breakup with ex-fiancee and Vanderpump Rules co-star Raquel Leviss.

“Raquel WHO?!!!??” they commented.

James is moving on from relationship with Raquel

James had a wild ride in Season 9 of Vanderpump Rules. The season started with his elaborate proposal to Raquel and by the time the reunion special rolled around, the couple had called it quits.

As previously reported by Monsters and Critics, rumors hit social media shortly after the reunion was taped back in December. Not long after the rumors surfaced, the couple released a joint statement confirming that they had called off their engagement.

In a previous post to Instagram, James clarified that he was ready to move on to the next chapter of his life.

“…one chapter ends and a new chapter truly begins for me,” his caption read, in part.

Although the breakup seemed sudden, Raquel opened up that she had been thinking of calling it quits around Thanksgiving, however, given James’ tendencies to blow up at people, she had to plan her exit accordingly.

Thankfully, James took the split in stride and reportedly told Raquel he could see the love was gone.

“He respected my decision. ‘If your heart isn’t in it anymore, then I understand; we need to go our separate ways,'” she told her co-star Scheana Shay while appearing on her podcast.

And it does seem that the two are indeed making strides in building their lives after their breakup.

Vanderpump Rules is currently on hiatus.