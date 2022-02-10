Vanderpump Rules: James Kennedy admits looking back on Season 9 is ‘hard’

James Kennedy recently admitted that reflecting on Season 9 of Vanderpump Rules is difficult. Pic credit: Bravo/ @itsjameskennedy/Instagram

James Kennedy opened up about having to watch his relationship with ex-fiancee and Vanderpump Rules co-star Raquel Leviss unfold after calling off their engagement.

The former couple called off their engagement during the Season 9 Vanderpump Rules reunion taping. And although the breakup occurred just one day before filming for the special, James and Raquel were somehow able to keep their emotions in check as they shocked their co-stars with the news.

Now, a couple months out from the hurtful split, James admitted that he’s doing much better, but also finds it difficult to talk about their relationship and reliving the season over again doesn’t seem like much fun.

Vanderpump Rules star James Kennedy talks split from Raquel Leviss and re-watching Season 9

While appearing on Lala Kent’s Give Them Lala podcast, she asked the DJ to speak about his feelings on Season 9. And while he was reluctant at the beginning, James revealed that he’s been through a lot in the last year.

“Vanderpump Rules, for me, has been such a significant part of my life. I’ve grown up on this f**king show,” he shared. “And, like, the person that I’ve become from when I started to now is just crazy. Like, I wouldn’t trade it for anything. And I still have so much yet to accomplish and grow and do.”

He continued, “I’ve accomplished a lot this year. And, you know, I went through a lot. And a lot f**king happened. I thought I was getting married. I got engaged on the season and like everything was happening.”

However, James also acknowledged that he’s come a long way since his time filming the reunion special back in December, and he’s proud of his personal growth.

“From where I was, even the day of the reunion, I’m definitely in a much better place now. You know, I’ve had a lot of time to think. I went back to England. I visited my roots…it was hard.”

James spent Christmas alone, says he was able to maintain his sobriety

And as if his split from Raquel in early December wasn’t heavy enough, James also told Lala that he spent Christmas alone after his parents tested positive for COVID-19 and it was a very “dark” time for him.

Thankfully, he maintained his sobriety throughout the holidays and even through what would have been another anniversary celebration with Raquel on New Year’s Eve.

And the importance of that accomplishment wasn’t lost on James either, and he added that his life seems to be on an upwards trajectory.

“I’m on a great track…everything happens for a reason. I have no regrets,” he concluded.

Vanderpump Rules is currently on hiatus on Bravo.