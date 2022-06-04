Vanderpump Rules: James Kennedy admires girlfriend Ally Lewber while partying with friends

James Kennedy showed his current girlfriend, Ally Lewber, some serious love on social media. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Admedia, @itsjameskennedy/Instagram

Vanderpump Rules star James Kennedy wants everyone to know just how much he’s into his relationship with girlfriend, Ally Lewber.

As previously reported by Monsters and Critics, James first debuted his new relationship back in March after riding the wave of his breakup with Raquel in December 2021.

At the time, James hadn’t gone Instagram official with Ally yet, but did give his followers a glimpse of her while celebrating his birthday in Las Vegas.

Since going public with their relationship, James has continued to share updates on their lives and the adventurous excursions they take.

In a recent post to social media, James shared some major love for his new flame and showed off their intense chemistry.

Vanderpump Rules star James Kennedy shared his love for girlfriend Ally Lewber

Over on his Instagram, James shared a series of pictures while the couple was partying and having a fun time with their friends.

In the first shot, James and Ally pose side-by-side for a sweet and tropic mirror selfie. Both donning stunning white outfits, James paired a relaxed pair of white pants with an unbuttoned, short sleeve shirt that put his impressively toned abs on full display.

As for Ally, she showed off an entirely different part of her body, opting for an ultra-short white dress that barely covered her derrière. The slit of the dress gave followers a perfect look at her slim legs.

The following slides included a shot of James in his natural habitat — the DJ booth. Another selfie of James and Ally followed where the pair looked happy as could be.

And finally, James shared a video clip of them partying away with friends.

Despite how hard James’ split was from ex-fiancée Raquel Leviss, he seems to be very much in love with Ally.

James kept the post’s caption simple and wrote, “Are you actually kidding?”

Raquel Leviss admits to judging James for moving on so quickly after their split

While James is seemingly thriving in his new relationship, his ex-fiancée admitted she found herself judging him for how quickly he ended up in this new relationship.

While appearing on her Pump Rules co-star Katie Maloney’s podcast, Raquel and Katie played a game of fill in the blank.

Katie prompted, “I’m judging you if…”

Raquel completed the sentence seemingly bashing her ex, “…you have a girlfriend after your engagement has ended in a one month period.”

Of course, Raquel was apparently referring to the fact that James began dating Ally in January, just one month following their December 2021 breakup.

James never responded to Raquel’s shade, but then again it’s possible he’s letting recent social media posts do the talking.

Vanderpump Rules is currently on hiatus.