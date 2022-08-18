Vanderpump Rules: Hartford steals the spotlight from mom Stassi Schroeder

Stassi Schroeder’s daughter Hartford stole the spotlight in her recent OOTD post. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Birdie Thompson/AdMedia

Vanderpump Rules alum Stassi Schroeder has a long-standing reputation for taking center stage when it comes to any situation. However, it now looks as though Stassi has passed this quality down to her 1-year-old daughter Hartford.

Since being fired from the show, Stassi and her husband Beau Clark have been keeping their fans and followers updated on their lives via multiple platforms including social media and their podcast.

When the couple welcomed their daughter Hartford in January 2021, not only did they become first time parents, but they happened to be raising one sassy little lady.

Baby Hartford has plenty of personality, which is often showcased on her parents’ social media platforms.

In addition, now that Hartford is entering into her toddler years, her personality and general curiosity is on full display.

In a recent post, Stassi couldn’t help but share the funny moment that found Hartford stealing the limelight from her parents once again.

Vanderpump Rules alum Stassi Schroeder shows off outfit while Hartford takes center stage

Over on her Instagram, Stassi shared a usual Outfit Of The Day (OOTD) post. Her style may be classic and not near as bold as her Pump Rules counterparts, but that has never stopped her from showing off her sleek and chic outfit choices.

In this particular post, Stassi brought in her husband Beau to show off their couple’s look for the day. Stassi kept it simple, as usual, with an all-black look including a tank top and short skirt. She matched the black on black ensemble with a straw bag.

Beau, on the other hand, also went casual with his outfit. He matched a pair of green shorts with a light blue button-up shirt and kept his hair disheveled.

Although both Stassi and Beau looked fabulous, it was their little one at their feet that stole the show.

Just in front of the couple for their mirror selfie was little Hartford sprawled out on her tummy in front of them. Sporting an adorable set of pajamas, Hartford was the highlight of the post.

“Hartford is the vibe, the moment. She wanted in on the OOTD, and she delivered,” Stassi captioned the post.

Baby Hartford might be stealing the spotlight from her parents, but that hasn’t stopped her momma from looking fabulous.

In another recent post to Instagram, as previously reported by Monsters and Critics, Stassi recently channeled her younger self when looking to update her hair color.

Showing off the warmer and slightly darker hue, Stassi gave a shoutout to her early days on Vanderpump Rules.

“It’s giving season 1 stassi… and I’m not mad at it,” she wrote in the post’s caption.

