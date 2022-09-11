Vanderpump Rules: Fans question if Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix have called it quits

Vanderpump Rules are wondering if Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix have called it quits. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Admedia

Vanderpump Rules fans are worried another cast couple may have called it quits.

Longtime couple Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix are one of the franchise’s longest-lasting relationships. Although they have not tied the knot, they’ve remained committed to one another through the years, so recent rumors of their possible split are quite concerning.

Following a dramatic Season 9 that saw Lala Kent end her relationship with fiance Randall Emmett after allegations of infidelity hit the internet, James Kennedy and his then-fiancee Raquel Leviss also revealed they had called off their own engagement and terminated their relationship as well.

As previously reported by Monsters and Critics, earlier this year yet another Vanderpump Rules couple called it quits as well. Katie Maloney and Tom Schwartz announced the end of their over 12 year relationship and marriage after eagle-eyed viewers noticed she was stepping out on the town without her wedding rings on.

With breakups seemingly happening left and right, Vanderpump Rules fans have remained on pins and needles, wondering if another Pump Rules split would be on the horizon.

After a recent source anonymously submitted rumors of their split, fans weighed in with their thoughts on the matter.

Vanderpump Rules fans concerned Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix have broken up

Taking to Reddit, a user shared a tip originally sent into Bravo and Cocktails. The source claims there is legitimacy to rumors of Tom and Ariana’s breakup.

“The rumors are true,” the blind item began. “[These] 2 bar stars have broken up. They are currently filming and tried to wait until after filming but faking it became too much.”

Sign up for our newsletter!

The blind continues to state Ariana had done her best to make the relationship work, however, Tom has been too involved with his band and has no interest in being a “domesticated partner.”

Users took to the post’s comment section with their thoughts.

“I’m sad if this is true but thanks for the f*****g laugh dude! Honestly single Ariana and Katie would be so incredible to watch too 🤩,” one user wrote.

Pic credit: @u/heisenbergsblackhat/Reddit

Another commented, “If they are broken up, it’s probably less that she ‘never wants to be wrong’ and more that the ending of a like 7 year relationship is very painful and not something you want to do publicly.”

Pic credit: @u/JarlS**tpost/Reddit

Vanderpump Rules viewers are already picking sides without confirmation of their split

Other comments on the post gave a glimpse of whose side fans would choose should their be validity to their rumored split.

And as it turns out, the comments were overwhelmingly in Ariana’s favor.

“Yep – it actually seemed as tho Ariana was the one that didn’t want to get married/have babies,” a user’s comment read, in part. The continued to add that Ariana would be “better off” without Tom.

Pic credit: @u/FaithInNoone/Reddit

Another user pointed out that Ariana seems to have changed in recent years, and it’s possible that she simply “outgrew him and their dynamic.”

Pic credit: @u/pilatres_mama/Reddit

Yet another user and Vanderpump Rules viewer left a lengthy comment that insinuated Ariana would try to keep their breakup a secret in order to avoid having to hear people say “I told you so.”

The comment went on to claim the couple was never a “good match” but that they seemed to be better “friends/companions.”

Pic credit: @u/pbd1996/Reddit

That same comment concluded by noting Tom hasn’t seemed to be as supportive of Ariana and her personal ventures despite her continuous support of him and his side businesses.

It remains unclear at this time if there is any truth behind the blind. However, if there is another Vanderpump Rules couple calling it quits, the cast is nearly back to fully single status which will make the show extra exciting moving forward.

Vanderpump Rules is currently on hiatus.