Vanderpump Rules: Fans call Jax Taylor ‘bitter’ after leaving shady comment online

Vanderpump Rules fans wonder if Jax is "bitter" after exit from the show.

To say Season 9 of Vanderpump Rules has seen one of the largest shakeups in the show’s history is an understatement. While the show was on hiatus, prolonged by the coronavirus pandemic, several longtime stars were fired from the hit franchise and it left fans wondering if anything would be the same.

Stassi Schroeder, her husband Beau Clark, Kristen Doute, Max Boyens, and Brett Caprioni were among those who wouldn’t be returning for the current season. However, it was just a few short months later that OG favorite Jax Taylor and his wife Brittany Cartwright also announced that they were exiting Vanderpump Rules as well.

The news shocked fans and co-stars alike and as the season unfolds, it’s clear that the group dynamics are shifting — which isn’t all bad news. In fact, Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix have indicated that fewer cast members have allowed the viewers to really get to know the cast better.

But Jax isn’t one to just fade into the background. With rumors swirling that he and Brittany are set to get their own spin-off series and whispers that he’s set to join the next cast of Celebrity Big Brother, he seems to be making sure that even VPR fans don’t forget him.

And since he’s never one to shy away from throwing some shade, it’s no surprise that he had a few words after a fan commented on Tom Schwartz’s most recent Instagram post.

Is Jax Taylor bitter that he got fired from Vanderpump Rules?

In a now-deleted comment from Tom Schwartz’s Instagram post, Jax responded to a fan comment in a way that left some wondering if he’s “bitter” and feeling left out.

“I’m really enjoying the return [of] vanderpump but I can’t help but miss @stassischroeder and even @mrjaxtaylor its like I’m waiting for them to peep [their] head, a hand, a toe. [Sad face emoji],” the comment read.

“nope none of us are coming back…enjoy,” Jax responded.

Captured by a Reddit user prior to being deleted, the user noted, “Just saw this in Schwartz'[s] IG comments. Jax seems just a little bitter.” And Vanderpump Rules fans wasted no time in weighing in on the situation.

“Have a little salt with that attitude, Jax,” wrote one user.

Fans claim Jax is ‘mad’ that he can’t return to Vanderpump Rules

Another commented that maybe Jax really wants to be back on the show.

“He’s so mad,” they pointed out. “You know deep down [he] wants to come back but can’t so he has to pretend to be happy to be off the show in his home in valley village that looks like everyone else’s.”

Another user wondered why Jax would bother responding to comment on someone else’s Instagram post.

“How few people are on his Instagram that he can comment on a comment. Seems like he has a lot of time on his hands,” they said.

And some Vanderpump Rules fans couldn’t help but point out that if he was let go from the show… he can’t exactly make a return to it.

“Uhh you can’t come back [because] you were fired. You don’t have a choice,” a follower wrote.

Another responded stating, “Exactly. Some how his comment read as if he had a choice in the matter.”

Of course, Jax has continued to maintain that he chose to leave the show and at one point even stated that he refused to “fake” work at SUR anymore.

Regardless, it’s clear that some Vanderpump Rules fans continue to miss the departed stars while others find the change to be a breath of fresh air.

But if longtime VPR fans know anything, it’s that the chances that Jax will walk away from the spotlight are slim to none, so we can all expect to see more of him at some point.

Vanderpump Rules airs Tuesdays at 9/8c on Bravo.