Vanderpump Rules: Critics slam Lala Kent after recent beauty line promo

Vanderpump Rules critics aren’t taking lightly to Lala Kent’s recent promotion for her Give Them Lala Beauty line.

The 31-year-old is no stranger to controversy and fielding conflicting opinions about herself. Since joining the Vanderpump Rules cast in Season 4, Lala has continuously been one of the franchise’s most polarizing personalities, and her ventures into the makeup industry are no different.

While Lala has continued to rock similar makeup looks over the years, opting for pink lips and bolder eyeshadows, she’s often been criticized for refusing to wear mascara.

It’s clearly a personal choice for the reality television star, but viewers have often weighed in that it leaves her makeup looks feeling unfinished.

Naturally, this doesn’t seem to bother her all that much. However, in recent months Lala has also been criticized for using too many fillers — especially in her lips.

And after a recent post to social media, users weighed in once again saying her use of fillers ages her beyond her young 31 years.

Vanderpump Rules star Lala Kent called out for her use of fillers, critics call her ‘aged’

In a thread started over on Reddit following Lala’s post promoting her Give Them Lala Beauty brand, a user asked for opinions on the makeup line from those who had tried out the products.

The conversation took a turn when other Reddit users expressed their shock in her looks.

“She looks aged for sure,” one user wrote. “She’s peaked I can’t believe it.”

Another agreed and responded, “She looks like she’s in her 40s.”

More users echoed the sentiment and one user pointed out it could be odd lighting, however, she just isn’t looking as young as they believe she should.

“Also, is it just me or is her look actually starting to age her? She’s about the same age as I am and I feel like she looks significantly older than anyone I know in my age range. Maybe it’s just a weird angle/lighting…?” the user questioned.

Yet another user suggested the use of fillers tended to age users “drastically.”

Followers question Lala Kent’s ‘incomplete’ makeup looks used to promote her brand

While some users were focused on Lala looking older than her actual age, others were caught up on her lack of mascara and called her looks “incomplete.”

“My biggest issue with her own makeup is that it never looks good or appealing enough to purchase. She is not selling it. She ALWAYS needs mascara. Always. Her look seems incomplete,” a user noted.

Another responded in agreement calling Lala’s choices “strange.”

“[Very] strange to not wear mascara in a post meant to show off your makeup lmfao,” they commented.

Although her makeup may come off unfinished, some users expressed concern about Lala’s overall wellbeing.

After one user mentioned Lala was beginning to resemble Courtney Love, others chimed in agreeing that her recent looks are worrying.

“Agree,” one said. “She is beautiful and this is alarming.”

Another user responded, “I’m so glad to hear others saying this. I thought it was just me…this pic in particular is really bad. And I do usually think she’s stunning.”

Despite the recent criticism, it’s unlikely Lala will listen to the haters as she’s always been one to do her own thing.

Vanderpump Rules is currently on hiatus.