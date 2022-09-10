Vanderpump Rules: Critics slam Jax Taylor after wife Brittany Cartwright calls him her second ‘baby’

Brittany Cartwright’s husband Jax Taylor was criticized after she referred to him as her second child. Pic credit: Bravo

Vanderpump Rules alum Jax Taylor found himself the butt of the joke after his wife Brittany Cartwright referred to him as her second child.

The joke came as Brittany made her way to New York for New York Fashion Week. And given her recent weight loss transformation, it’s no surprise Brittany is rocking her way to Fashion Week.

After joining the Jenny Craig weight loss program, Brittany has consistently and happily shown off her progress and growing confidence.

As recently reported by Monsters and Critics, Brittany revealed she’s now lost over 40 pounds since welcoming her son Cruz in April 2021 and joining the weight loss giant.

However, as exciting as her most recent adventure is bound to be, when she posted a picture from her day of travel from California to New York, followers were more focused on the caption of the snap than the picture itself.

As it turns out, followers couldn’t wait to poke fun at her hubby after she jokingly referred to him as her second “baby.” According to Jax’s critics, they don’t quite believe that Brittany was joking in her simple statement.

Vanderpump Rules alum Jax Taylor slammed after Brittany Cartwright jokes that he’s her second baby

Over on her Instagram Stories, Brittany shared a snap of herself snuggled up on a plane and covered with a blanket. The picture only showed the mom of one from the thighs down and included the television screen in front of her.

She captioned the picture, “Off to NYC! So excited for my first time at Fashion Week! [heart emojis] Traveling without my 2 babies (Jax included) feels crazy! I keep feeling like I’m forgetting something lol lol.”

Not long after she posted the picture, a follower shared her Story to Reddit and the comments came flooding in.

“‘My two babies Jax included’ like….that’s not as cute as you think it is,” one user commented.

In response, one user wrote, “No, but it sure is prophetic.”

And yet another responded, “She thinks she’s joking. We know she’s not.”

Pic credit: u/sign_of_the_twine/Reddit

“And she didn’t really need to explain the second baby. We get it,” commented a Reddit user.

Pic credit: u/sign_of_the_twine/Reddit

Other users questioned who would actually be in charge of the household with Brittany gone to New York.

“I’m sure someone else is in charge. Is her mom in town?” a user questioned.

“No, the iPad is in charge…” another responded.

Pic credit: u/sign_of_the_twine/Reddit

Brittany recently debuted a new Jenny Craig commercial, says her mom joined the program

While Brittany made her way to New York for some fashion fun, she recently shared her new Jenny Craig advertisement with followers online.

Not only was it a great opportunity for her to show off her impressive fitness progress, but Brittany also confirmed in some behind-the-scenes footage that her mom, Sherri, has also joined the program.

According to her proud daughter, Sherri is now down over 20 pounds.

Since focusing on herself and her overall wellbeing, Brittany has started to shine, and the confidence she’s acquired is beginning to show.

Vanderpump Rules is currently on hiatus.