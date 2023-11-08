Vanderpump Rules: Charli Burnett engaged to boyfriend Corey Loftus

Vanderpump Rules star Charli Burnett shared some exciting and life-changing news over the weekend as she announced her engagement to her boyfriend, Corey Loftus.

The longtime loves have been together for over six years, according to their respective social media accounts.

Joining the Pump Rules cast in 2020, Charli did her best to step up and match the dramatic strides of her co-stars.

Although she did her best to field the ongoing drama that Pump Rules is known for, Charli proved she wasn’t afraid to go toe-to-toe in confrontations with her castmates and solidified her place within the group.

Compared to her counterparts, Charli maintains a relatively low profile and doesn’t often make massive headlines for her personal life — but that’s all changed with her thrilling engagement news.

The brunette beauty took to social media to announce her upcoming nuptials.

Charlie Burnett is engaged to longtime love Corey Loftus

Over on her Instagram, Charli surprised her fans and followers with a romantic carousel post showing off her impressive diamond engagement ring.

The first shot of the couple featured Charli and Corey kissing while she brought her left hand up to his face, giving a clear view of the gorgeous ring.

The following three pictures again showed Charli and Corey in various shots as they posed from the gorgeous beaches of Mexico. The pair had been on vacation when Corey decided to pop the question.

“Por supuesto que dije que sí. 💍,” Charli wrote in the caption. Translated, the message reads, “Of course I said yes.”

In a second post, Charli shared another carousel set of photos from the proposal itself. The snaps included Corey dropping down on one knee while Charli’s face was hidden by her stunning brunette locks.

Although her face was obscured in the first proposal snap, a few clicks in showed just how excited and emotional the moment was for her.

For that particular post, Charli kept the caption simple by adding just the date of their engagement, “11.4.2023 🤍.”

Charli’s Vanderpump Rules castmates show her love following engagement news

Comments of love and support quickly flooded Charli’s Instagram comment section, with many of the endearing notes being left by her Vanderpump Rules castmates.

Controversial co-star James Kennedy popped by, writing, “Congratulations guys !!!”

Recently divorced cast member Katie Maloney showed she’s not bitter and is willing to celebrate the great news.

“Yeesssssssss!! 🖤🖤🖤🖤🖤🖤,” she commented.

Ariana Madix also shared in the good news despite her recent breakup with ex-boyfriend Tom Sandoval.

“IM NOT CRYING YOURE CRYING,” Ariana noted.

Charli and Corey have yet to announce their actual wedding date. They’ll likely want to bask in the newly-engaged glow for a while before planning their upcoming nuptials.

Vanderpump Rules is currently on hiatus.