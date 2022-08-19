Vanderpump Rules cast surprise Scheana Shay with bridal celebration ahead of wedding to Brock Davies

The Vanderpump Rules cast showed up to celebrate their friend and co-star Scheana Shay ahead of her wedding to Brock Davies. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Admedia

Vanderpump Rules star Scheana Shay is gearing up for her long-awaited wedding to fiance Brock Davies. And in typical Pump Rules fashion, there was no way the wedding could happen without a pre-event celebration at Lisa Vanderpump’s home Villa Rosa.

Season 9 of the Bravo show was a tricky one for Scheana and Brock to navigate.

While much of the attention was on their co-stars, James Kennedy and his then-fiancee Raquel Leviss, as they celebrated their own proposal and engagement parties, Brock was determined to step into the next chapter of his life with Scheana.

Originally, Brock had hoped to piggyback off of James and Raquel’s celebrations and secretly marry Scheana behind the scenes with the help of Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix.

Thankfully, he was persuaded not to take the spotlight from another couple and to give his relationship the effort it deserved.

That seems to be the best advice. Since wrapping Season 9, Brock and Scheana have been able to plan the wedding of their dreams. And despite some hiccups along the way, including changing the destination location and month of the event, the couple is poised to tie the knot in the way they’d hoped.

Pump Rules cast celebrates Scheana Shay at Villa Rosa ahead of wedding to Brock Davies

It was certainly a day to remember for the Vanderpump Rules cast and their friends as they gathered to celebrate Scheana ahead of her wedding to Brock.

Taking to Instagram, several of Scheana’s co-stars shared footage and pictures from the day, and it was as romantic as any longtime fan would expect.

Over on Tom Schwartz’s Instagram Stories, the newly single star posted a picture of the bride sitting on a swing while holding her drink. Scheana posed, legs crossed with a beautiful smile on her face in a ruched and form-fitting pink dress. Her signature dark bob was waved and carefree.

Ariana Madix also got in on the swing fun. Although for her turn, she made proper use of the swing and laughed while her long, floral print dress caught the breeze.

Raquel Leviss also snapped a shot from the celebration to show off her own floral print dress. The fitted midi-dress was paired with strappy heeled shoes and a pretty, light-colored crossbody bag and shades.

The Vanderpump Rules cast gathered for cake cutting and silly selfies

Friends of the Vanderpump Rules cast were also in attendance for the celebration.

Bradley Kearns was also in attendance and managed to capture a video clip of the cast, including boss Lisa Vanderpump, gathered around Scheana as she cut a spectacular, bright pink cake.

And finally, what would a Pump Rules party be without some silly selfies just for fun.

James Kennedy took to his own Instagram Stories sharing a snap of himself with Tom Sandoval and Tom Schwartz as the three longtime friends flashed smiles for the camera.

James also captured a moment with himself and Schwartz where he shot the camera a kiss while Schwartz took a sip of his drink.

It’s likely the elaborate affair was filmed for the upcoming season, and viewers will have to wait until the new season drops to watch all the fun truly unfold.

