Vanderpump Rules cast shows love for Lala Kent as she celebrates 32nd birthday

Vanderpump Rules star Lala Kent may be one of the franchise’s most controversial personalities, but that didn’t stop several of her castmates from sharing their love with her as she rang in her 32nd birthday.

Lala has a longstanding reputation for rubbing viewers, and sometimes her co-stars, the wrong way with her take-no-crap attitude and willingness to engage in explosive fights over relatively small issues. And while it may make for interesting television, it has often left her feeling on the outs with the Pump Rules cast.

However, after her dramatic split from film producer and ex-fiance Randall Emmett, Lala has seemingly eaten a slice of humble pie in recent months.

As previously reported by Monsters and Critics, after wrapping Season 9, Lala admitted she meddled in her friends’ relationships because it was easier than admitting to what was unfolding in her own.

Lala has made amends with most of her current and former co-stars and they seem to be in a much better place heading into Season 10.

Several of Lala’s co-stars took to social media to wish their friend a happy birthday and show her some love and support.

Vanderpump Rules stars wish Lala Kent a happy 32nd birthday

Taking to their Instagram Stories, Lala’s co-stars took some time out of their busy schedules to celebrate her on her 32nd birthday.

Former Vanderpump Rules star Brittany Cartwright shared two Instagram Stories posts dedicated to Lala.

In the first shot, Brittany shared a solo pic of Lala looking glamorous and wrote the caption, “Happy Happy birthday Gorgeoussss! I love you to pieces!! [crown emoji].”

In the second slide, Brittany shared a selfie of the two friends smiling while out together.

“So many amazing adventures! Have the best day boo! [two pink heart emojis],” she captioned the second post.

Stassi Schroeder also doused Lala in some love with a collage of pictures for her birthday post. The collage included solo shots of the Give Them Lala Beauty founder, along with pictures of Stassi and Lala together on various occasions, and the pictures were brought around full circle with pictures including their young daughters Ocean and Hartford.

“Happiest birthday my beautiful friend @lalakent[.] One of the strongest fiercest women I know, but underneath it all, a warm softy with the biggest heart. Love you, La,” Stassi wrote.

Other Vanderpump Rules stars share love for Lala on her birthday

Other well wishes came from Lala’s co-star Scheana Shay. The two friends have been on and off for years. After a rocky Season 9, the pair have mended fences once again and Lala was recently in attendance for Scheana’s Mexico wedding to Brock Davies.

Fired Vanderpump Rules alum Kristen Doute also left a post dedicated to her friend.

“Happy F**king Birthday,” Kristen wrote over a shot of Lala. “I love you sooo much & can’t wait to celebrate with you [purple heart emoji].”

It’s clear that she may have a temper, but Lala has garnered love and support from her co-stars.

Vanderpump Rules is currently on hiatus.