Vanderpump Rules: Brittany Cartwright’s mom Sherri asks for prayers after return to hospital

Sherri Cartwright, mother of Vanderpump Rules star Brittany Cartwright, announced on her Instagram story that she has returned to the hospital and asked for prayers.

Sherri returned to the hospital for kidney surgery after suffering complications from her prior bladder surgery this year.

She reached out to fans on her Instagram story on Monday to share that her kidneys went septic and later announced that she’d have to return to the hospital for another surgery.

She then followed up with fans after returning to the hospital to keep them updated on her surgery plans.

“Well guys, I’m back in the hospital again. This time I went septic with my kidneys,” Sherri explained. “I had kidney stones, can’t pass them. They did a partial operation yesterday and gonna finish [up] in about a week.”

She then explained that the surgery process was going to take so long because she needed time to recover.

“[They] gotta let everything get cleared up before I can have the rest of my surgery,” she shared.

She concluded the message by requesting prayers from her fans for her surgery and the difficult year overall.

“I know one thing, this has been a hard year definitely on me, and a lot of other people, I’m sure. So if you all could, please say a prayer for me. I really need it,” she asked.

Sherri’s first surgery

Sherri first went to the hospital for bladder surgery in early June.

“Say a little prayer for me tonight. They changed my bladder surgery for tomorrow morning,” she wrote on Facebook at the time.

However, complications for the surgery landed her in the ICU. Her pastor, and the officiant that Brittany and Jax fired, Ryan Doston, first revealed that Sherri was in the ICU on June 10. Two days later, Brittany reached out to fans asking for prayers.

“Please keep my beautiful mom in your prayers,” she wrote on her Instagram story.

A week later Ryan updated fans that Sherri was out of the hospital.

Family updates

The news of Sherri’s surgery came soon after her daughter Brittany announced that she was pregnant. Brittany announced her pregnancy on Instagram.

“Mom & Dad. The love of our lives is coming soon,” she wrote in the caption.

Stassi Schroeder, who is also currently pregnant, congratulated her in the comments.

She also revealed that she will be having a boy. She and Jax are expecting the baby to be born in April 2021. Hopefully, her mother will be in perfect health by the due date.

Vanderpump Rules is currently on hiatus.