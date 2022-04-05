Vanderpump Rules: Brittany Cartwright winds up in hospital while attending wedding in Florida

Vanderpump Rules alum Brittany Cartwright found herself in the emergency room while visiting Florida for a friend’s wedding. Pic credit: Bravo

Former Vanderpump Rules star Brittany Cartwright had quite the health scare while attending a friend’s wedding in Florida. Brittany, her husband, Jax Taylor, and their 11-month-old son Cruz made their way cross country so Brittany could take part in her friend’s wedding.

The little family of three decided to build a vacation into their trip and have been enjoying each other’s company while preparing to celebrate another couple’s love.

As previously reported by Monsters and Critics, Brittany has been on a weight loss journey after being cleared to work out again following Cruz’s birth in April 2021. She recently celebrated a monumental milestone of her own by dropping 30 pounds. In a recent post on social media, Brittany had fans and followers concerned that her health was declining despite her recent efforts to improve her overall health.

Former Pump Rules star Brittany Cartwright hospitalized while attending a friend’s wedding in Florida

Taking to her Instagram stories, Brittany updated her followers and loved ones about a scary situation she recently found herself in. As it turns out, Brittany came into contact with an allergen that she was unaware of. Her reaction to whatever the allergen was ended up being severe enough that it landed her in the hospital.

In the post, Brittany shared a selfie that showed her propped up in a hospital bed. She wore a face mask and a blood pressure cuff and had a hospital band wrapped around her wrist. However, the most startling part of the picture was Brittany’s clearly inflamed skin. She was broken out with hives all up her arm, and her eyelids were seemingly almost swollen shut.

“Leave it to me to get an allergic reaction and end up in the emergency room on my [friend’s] wedding day,” she captioned the post. “After and IV I’m fine!! Back with my girls ready for the wedding!”

Pic credit: @brittany/Instagram

Brittany and Jax enjoy family time in Florida

Although Brittany’s trip to the emergency room was completely unexpected, she has still managed to enjoy her time in Florida with Jax and baby Cruz.

In another post Brittany shared on Instagram recently, she uploaded a series of family pictures at the beach. The overcast sky may have turned the locals away from the beach, but Brittany, Jax, and Cruz didn’t allow it to put a damper on their time together.

The sweet pictures included a family shot of all three of them smiling for the camera, and the following pictures included shots of Brittany bonding with Cruz while laughing at the beach.

Brittany captioned the post, “Salty kisses 😘☀️.”

Thankfully, Brittany’s allergic reaction wasn’t life-threatening, and she’s been able to enjoy her time.

Vanderpump Rules is currently on hiatus.