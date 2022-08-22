Vanderpump Rules: Brittany Cartwright stuns in royal blue bathing suit in Mexico

Brittany Cartwright strikes a pose in a bright blue bathing suit while in Mexico. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Birdie Thompson/AdMedia

Former Vanderpump Rules star Brittany Cartwright has once again shown up and shown out when it comes to her impressive curves amid her ongoing weight loss journey.

Following the April 2021 birth of her first child, son Cruz, Brittany allowed her body ample time to heal from her birth before jumping in head first to a complete health and wellness overhaul. In addition to upping her workout routines, Brittany also became a spokesperson for the weight loss giant Jenny Craig.

Since joining the program, Brittany has gone on to lose approximately 40 lbs and has been showing off her impressive progress and increased confidence.

While the journey hasn’t been easy for Brittany, she has remained open and honest with her fans and followers online. She provides them with ongoing updates on her journey, along with sharing the fun of being a spokesperson after being tormented by online trolls throughout her pregnancy.

Brittany, her husband Jax Taylor, and their 1-year-old son Cruz are now in Mexico for double the fun. In addition to a great family vacation, the family of three is also in Mexico to celebrate former co-star Scheana Shay as she prepares to wed her fiance Brock Davies.

Brittany took to social media with a stunning look for her followers that also happened to display just how far she’s come.

Vanderpump Rules alum Brittany Cartwright soaks up the sun in stunning royal blue bathing suit

Over on her Instagram Stories, Brittany took a moment to snap her poolside look for the day while little Cruz explored their hotel room.

In the mirror selfie, Brittany posed with a hand on her hip and one knee popped with a slight smile on her face as she let her bright blue bathing suit take center stage.

The luxurious one-piece featured a deep V-cut neckline and elaborate straps that peeked from around her sides and tied just above her hips.

Brittany kept her face makeup free and pulled her hair away from her face into a sleek and simple braid down her back.

She captioned the shot, “Let’s goooooo [three sun emojis]”

Pic credit: @brittany/Instagram

Brittany Cartwright dishes on enjoying her body before having another baby

Brittany and Jax have both been open about their desire to have more children. While Brittany initially indicated she wanted three babies while Jax only wanted two, the consensus was that they wouldn’t just have one child.

However, as previously reported by Monsters and Critics, Brittany also revealed she’s not in a rush to have another baby just yet and shared she’s going to enjoy the hard work she’s put into her body before getting pregnant again.

While speaking to her friend Scheana Shay on her Scheananigan’s podcast, Brittany dished, “I just lost all this weight, I got [to] have my body for a minute.”

She continued, “But, I’d say, in 2023 for sure. So, after January.”

In the meantime, fans and followers can keep up with the mom of one on social media where she’s bound to continue showing off her newfound confidence.

Vanderpump Rules is currently on hiatus.