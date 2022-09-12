Vanderpump Rules: Brittany Cartwright sizzles in silky blue mini dress

Brittany Cartwright shared another gorgeous ensemble while at New York Fashion Week. Pic credit: Bravo

Vanderpump Rules alum Brittany Cartwright recently made the exciting cross-country trip from California to New York to experience New York Fashion Week. And not only is she absorbing all the great shows in her time out east, but she’s also shared numerous fashion looks of her own, including her most recent social media share.

As previously reported by Monsters and Critics, Brittany touched down in New York last week, and it didn’t take long before she shared her first snap of a glamourous light green silk dress.

Brittany posed for the shot in the middle of a New York City crosswalk, and while she looked gorgeous in her form-fitting number, her glowing confidence took center stage.

The mom of one recently shared that she’s surpassed her weight loss goal of 30 pounds and is now down over 40 pounds.

No longer shy about showing off her hard work, Brittany has continued to share her various looks on her trip.

In her most recent post, Brittany upped the ante in a brand new mini-dress look that left her followers stunned.

Former Vanderpump Rules star Brittany Cartwright stuns in blue mini-dress

Taking to her Instagram, Brittany shared two pictures of her latest ensemble.

In the first shot, Brittany stood in a room covered from ceiling to floor in red. Resting her arm on the red display case, Brittany placed her other hand on her hip and shot a sultry glance at the camera.

Her silky light-blue mini-dress complimented both the hues of the room and her tanned skin.

Brittany’s hair was tied back in a slicked-back updo.

In the second shot, Brittany shared a close-up of her overall look in a mirror selfie.

“Roses are red, dresses are blue 💙❤️,” she captioned the post.

Fans and followers left plenty of love for Brittany’s latest ensemble, including her husband, OG Jax Taylor.

“😍😍😍😍😍 wow,” Jax commented.

Brittany’s former co-star Raquel Leviss continued the praise and showed her some love.

“So so stunning Brittany!!! 😍🙌🔥,” she wrote.

Pic credit: @brittany/Instagram

Brittany’s publicist let her know what a “Beauty” she is.

Pic credit: @brittany/Instagram

The official Jenny Craig Instagram account also commented, “Looking fabulous 👏😍.”

Pic credit: @brittany/Instagram

Brittany Cartwright shares new Jenny Craig advertisement

Brittany’s latest look comes shortly after her share of the newest commercial she starred in for the weight loss giant.

Following the April 2021 birth of her son Cruz, Brittany signed on to be a spokesperson for the brand and has been sharing her progress online ever since.

Throughout her journey, Brittany has remained transparent about her various milestones and the tools the company provided that have helped her get to her goals.

In another post, Brittany also gave her followers a look at some behind-the-scenes footage from the commercial shoot. She revealed that not only has she found great success with the program, but her mom Sherri has also joined and has lost around 20 pounds so far.

With all of her hard work, Brittany can finally let her confidence shine.

Vanderpump Rules is currently on hiatus.