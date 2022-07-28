Vanderpump Rules: Brittany Cartwright sizzles in black mini dress

Brittany Cartwright shows off her impressive weight loss. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Birdie Thompson/AdMedia

After months of hard work on her health and fitness journey, Vanderpump Rules alum Brittany Cartwright once again showed off her impressive results and put her svelte figure on display.

During her pregnancy with her son Cruz, Brittany received immense criticism for the weight she had gained. Brittany’s pregnancy fell in line with three of her former co-stars as part of the Vanderpump Rules baby boom.

Brittany, Stassi Schroeder, Lala Kent, and Scheana Shay all welcomed their first children within a couple months of one another. And while many of the women were praised for their pregnancy glow, Brittany was trolled for the changes her body was experiencing.

Thankfully, Brittany was able to remain positive and often posted about the blessing her body provided to both her and her husband Jax Taylor while denouncing the trolls who tried to break her confidence.

After his arrival, Brittany dedicated herself to getting back into shape and became a spokesperson for the weight loss giant Jenny Craig. She’s continued to share her journey with fans, followers, and loved ones online and has lost nearly 40 lbs. thus far.

Since joining the program, Brittany has documented her impressive results and in a recent post to social media, the mom of one showed off her slim figure in a curve-hugging mini dress.

Vanderpump Rules alum Brittany Cartwright shows off cinched waist in black mini dress

Taking to her Instagram, Brittany shared three shots of herself at a recent event. In the first snap, Brittany posed solo in front of an elaborate display at The Hideaway Beverly Hills.

And while her signature smile was on full display, it was Brittany’s weight loss and outfit choice that stole the show. Brittany rocked a black, off-the-shoulder mini dress with matching black open-toed heels.

The provocative number plunged across her chest while the sleeves of the dress draped delicately around her arms. Brittany’s hair was pulled back to let the full extent of her outfit shine and it’s clear her confidence is near an all time high since becoming a mom.

She kept the post’s caption short and sweet, writing, “🖤🖤🖤.”

In the following photos, Brittany posed alongside former castmate Kristen Doute, Zack Wikham, and her publicist Lori Krebs.

Brittany Cartwright reveals when they’ll try for another baby

With baby Cruz now being over a year old, Jax and Brittany are often asked about their plans for having another baby.

Prior to his arrival, Brittany and Jax both agreed that more children were in their future although they weren’t entirely on the same page for how many they’d hope to have in the end.

However, now that Cruz is gaining more independence, coupled with their desire to have children close in age to one another, the couple admits the time for another baby is fast approaching.

While chatting with her former co-star Scheana Shay, Brittany opened up about their plans.

“Soon. I mean, not soon soon. I just lost all this weight, I got [to] have my body for a minute,” she admitted. “But, I’d say, in 2023 for sure. So, after January.”

In the meantime, Brittany is enjoying the hard work she’s put in to losing the weight.

Vanderpump Rules is currently on hiatus.