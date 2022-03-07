Vanderpump Rules: Brittany Cartwright shares sweet update on son Cruz

Former Vanderpump Rules star Brittany Cartwright shared an adorable update on son Cruz. Pic credit: Bravo

Former Vanderpump Rules star Brittany Cartwright is always happy to update her fans and followers about her son, Cruz, who she shares with husband Jax Taylor.

The couple welcomed their first child in April 2021, and with his first birthday just around the corner, Jax and Brittany have shared more and more of his new milestones.

Despite no longer being a part of the hit Bravo show, the couple has maintained many of the friendships they happened to make over the years. In a recent post to social media, Brittany shared Cruz’s new milestone of standing on his own and it’s clear the little one is quickly turning into a toddler.

Former Vanderpump Rules star Brittany Cartwright shares update on baby Cruz ahead of his first birthday

When Cruz was born, Brittany and Jax quickly established an Instagram account for their newborn son. Since then, Cruz’s parents have consistently uploaded posts about their son and shared all the fundamentals he’s been learning recently.

Over on the account’s Instagram Stories, Brittany shared a video of another pool day with Cruz. However, this time it wasn’t just a mother/son day in the backyard pool as they were joined by Brittany’s friend and former co-star Kristen Doute.

While playing in the pool Kristen caught a video of Cruz showing off his ability to stand. Although he was a little unsteady on his feet, he managed to eventually find his footing with little support from Brittany.

“SO PROUD!! [heart eye emoji],” they captioned the video.

Pic credit: @littlebabycauchi/Instagram

Brittany eventually went completely hands-free, allowing Cruz to stand on his own, with her arms well within reach should he take a tumble.

In a separate video to her own Instagram Stories, Brittany shared another clip of Cruz standing in the pool.

Pic credit: @brittany/Instagram

“Standing up in the pool today like a big boy [heart face, heart eye, and sunglasses emojis],” she captioned the video.

Brittany embraces her post-baby body, becomes spokesperson for Jenny Craig

During her pregnancy and in the months since, Brittany has been open with her fans and followers about her body image struggles. Despite understanding that her body was creating a human being, Brittany reportedly found it difficult to embrace the changes in her body.

Thankfully, she refused to dwell in those feelings of insecurity and instead would post inspirational posts to social media to let other mommas know they weren’t alone.

More recently, Brittany announced she was a new spokesperson for Jenny Craig. She set herself up with a goal to lose at least 30 pounds and has been keeping herself accountable by providing updates for her followers online.

Vanderpump Rules is currently on hiatus on Bravo.