Vanderpump Rules: Brittany Cartwright shares love for husband Jax Taylor on his birthday

Brittany Cartwright shared love and yummy food with her husband Jax Taylor on his birthday. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Carrie-nelson

Vanderpump Rules alum Brittany Cartwright took a little bit of time out of her day to show her husband Jax Taylor some love on his birthday.

The former OG Vanderpump Rules star celebrated his 43rd birthday on July 11. And although it wasn’t the grand birthday bash of years prior, Jax was still able to spend time with some close friends — including former co-stars.

Taking to social media, Brittany opened up about her gratitude for the life she’s built alongside Jax and shared how she helped him feel special on his birthday.

Former Vanderpump Rules star Brittany Cartwright wishes husband Jax Taylor a happy birthday

Brittany headed over to her Instagram Stories where she shared pictures from Jax’s birthday along with a message of love for her husband of three years. She also shared the meal she surprised him with that had him grinning from ear to ear.

In the first shot, Brittany uploaded a sweet shot of Jax holding their 1-year-old son Cruz on top of his shoulders. The adorable picture was taken while the family of three spent some quality time with Brittany’s family in Kentucky.

Surrounded by green grass and a perfectly placed farmhouse in the background, Jax and Cruz were all smiles while they bonded.

In her birthday message, Brittany captioned the post, “Happy Happy Birthday to my handsome hubby!! I love you so much honey!!”

The second picture featured another smiling Jax. This time though, his smile was brought on not by his son but by one of his favorite meals.

Sitting comfortably on his couch at home, Jax held two king crab legs — one in each hand — and he was surrounded by all the necessary tools needed to crack the delicious legs open. Between gloves, paper bags, and paper towel, Jax was perfectly well set up to enjoy his dinner.

“I got him some of his favs for his bday. King crab, wings & shrimp basket lol,” Brittany wrote over the picture.

Pic credit: @brittany/Instagram

There was clearly no shortage of love or yummy food on Jax’s big day.

Brittany and Jax reveal when they’ll try for another baby

As previously reported by Monsters and Critics, Brittany recently revealed that she and Jax have plans to add another baby to their family in the near future. Prior to Cruz’s April 2021 birth, Brittany made it clear that she always wanted more than one child.

And now it seems that with Cruz being over a year old, she and Jax are ready to give him a sibling.

While appearing on Scheana Shay’s podcast, Brittany shared that she hopes to get pregnant again in early 2023.

When asked when they’ll add to their family, Brittany responded, “Soon. I mean, not soon soon. I just lost all this weight, I got [to] have my body for a minute.”

“But, I’d say, in 2023 for sure. So, after January,” she added.

Given her recent weight loss and current health journey, it makes sense that Brittany would want to put another pregnancy on hold — even if for only a few short months.

Vanderpump Rules is currently on hiatus.