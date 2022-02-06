Vanderpump Rules: Brittany Cartwright shares inspirational message about moms and ‘beautiful’ post-baby bodies

Brittany Cartwright shared another inspiring post urging moms to embrace the beauty of their post-baby bodies. Pic credit: Bravo

Former Vanderpump Rules star Brittany Cartwright has consistently remained transparent with her fans and followers since beginning her journey into motherhood. And while she clearly loves the family she’s building with husband Jax Taylor, there have been plenty of bumps on her road to confidence.

Brittany welcomed son Cruz back in April 2021 and has kept followers updated on her little one since his arrival. Her pregnancy, however, wasn’t the most wonderful experience.

Throughout her pregnancy, Brittany experienced terrible morning sickness and expressed her insecurities around her changing body. And although she now says she can appreciate her body for all it has done, it took her a while to see the beauty.

Former Vanderpump Rules star Brittany Cartwright shares inspirational message for new moms

Taking to her Instagram Stories, Brittany shared a post from an Instagram account called @the_female_lead that featured a woman sitting on her bed in a black top bearing her loose skin and stretch marks.

The woman is also holding a sign that reads, “Hey momma remember your body is different not damaged.”

In the next slide, Brittany shared her own perspective based on her pregnancy and post-baby body following Cruz’s birth.

“I wanted to share that last post because it can take a while to appreciate your new body,” she wrote. “I would do everything all over again 1000000000x for my amazing beautiful boy, but I have never shared my stretch marks or my saggy skin because people can be so cruel about something that is actually so beautiful.”

She continued, “I hope one day I can find the courage to share it all but what I do know is that I’m very thankful for my body, my baby, my life, and we as women are freaking super heroes!!!”

“Every story is different but every story is beautiful,” she concluded the post.

Brittany struggled with self-confidence throughout her pregnancy with Cruz

Brittany’s pregnancy with Cruz was often overshadowed by unkind comments on her body and the weight she put on during pregnancy.

However, Brittany was well aware of the changes to her body without the need for additional comments from online trolls.

During a conversation with Lala Kent and her now-ex-fiance Randall Emmett, Jax revealed that Brittany could often use his reassurance amidst all the changes happening to her body.

“What I think is extremely important and what I’m going through now with Brittany is just reassuring Brittany how beautiful she is,” he told the podcast hosts.

Prior to his April arrival, Brittany took to Instagram herself as she was learning to love her pregnancy body and curves.

“I am so proud of my body for creating my son. I have had days where I let negative comments from strangers get me down,” the caption read, in part. “I am feeling very lucky and emotional to have this opportunity to be a mom and I will no longer let trolls influence my happiness.”

In more recent events, Brittany has become a spokesperson for Jenny Craig and revealed she hopes to lose at least 30lbs while on the program.

