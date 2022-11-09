Vanderpump Rules: Brittany Cartwright ‘recharges’ at family farm in Kentucky

Vanderpump Rules alum Brittany Cartwright took some time to recharge with family in Kentucky. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/ F. Sadou/AdMedia

Former Vanderpump Rules personality Brittany Cartwright returned to her roots with a recent visit to her home state of Kentucky.

Although Brittany mainly lives in California with her husband, OG Vanderpump Rules star Jax Taylor, and their 1-year-old son Cruz, Brittany is still a country girl at heart and often finds herself flying back home to spend time with her family.

Since moving out to California to build a life with Jax, the couple has built up a solid following for themselves — which has carried on since the announcement of their exit from the hit Bravo show.

Despite the lives they’ve built in California, both Brittany and Jax have been vocal about their hopes of moving out of the state to head back to the Kentucky area so Cruz can grow up with close family and away from the hustle culture and showbiz world of California.

They have yet to make a move or announce solid plans for the change of scenery. But based on Brittany’s latest social media post, it’s clear she’s still very much at home outside of the city limits.

Sharing a sweet post with her followers, Brittany admitted she was happy to be “recharging” at her home farm.

Taking to her Instagram, Brittany shared a carousel of photos from her time on her family’s Kentucky family farm.

In the series of photos, Brittany’s smile was infectious as she posed alongside a few of the farm’s many animals, including a gorgeous black and white horse.

In the first shot, Brittany smiled for a selfie with the horse, snapping the picture while petting the horse under the chin.

Brittany looked casual and gorgeous in a light blue sweater that had the word “Cruz” written in cursive within a white heart decal.

Her hair was swept back off of her face, and she went nearly bare-faced for the picture.

The following pictures featured more animals and more bright and excited smiles from the mom of one.

Brittany captioned the adorable post writing, “Nothing like a recharge on the farm 💙.”

Brittany heads to Kentucky shortly after news that Jax’s grandfather had passed away

It’s unclear at this point if Jax made the flight back to Kentucky with his wife. However, it seems Jax could probably also use some time to recharge after he recently revealed the sad passing of his Grandpa Joe.

Jax was close with his grandfather and featured him on more than one occasion on his social media.

After receiving the devastating news of his passing, Jax took to his Instagram Stories to share a touching tribute in honor of his grandfather.

“Gonna miss you grandpa, but I am also happy you are with dad and grandma now…RIP #grandpajoe,” Jax captioned the picture of his grandfather.

Vanderpump Rules is currently on hiatus.