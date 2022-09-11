Vanderpump Rules: Brittany Cartwright ‘having a ball’ in stunning black mini-dress for NY Fashion Week

Brittany Cartwright showed off her second look of her New York Fashion Week trip. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect/Birdie Thompson/AdMedia

Vanderpump Rules alum Brittany Cartwright is living it up as she soaks up her first ever New York Fashion Week experience.

Leaving her husband, OG Pump Rules star Jax Taylor, and their son Cruz back at home, Brittany traveled solo across the country to attend the shows.

As previously reported by Monsters and Critics, shortly after landing from her flight, Brittany glammed up for the first look of her trip.

Dazzling in a midi-length, green silk dress, Brittany struck a pose in the middle of a New York crosswalk.

In her next post, Brittany posed for the camera once again but completely switched up the vibe of her look for the newer post.

Instead of snapping a pic during the dark hours of the evening, Brittany’s snap comes with daylight which ended up being a perfect contrast for her outfit of choice.

Vanderpump Rules alum Brittany Cartwright stuns in black mini-dress for New York Fashion Week

Taking to her Instagram, Brittany’s latest share shows the mom of one giving her followers another look at her impressive weight loss progress.

In a tight, curve-hugging mini-dress, Brittany stood tall with a hand propped on her slim waist and the dress falling mid-thigh.

While the length of the dress allowed Brittany’s toned legs to take center stage, the intricate strapping of the dress added an extra level on intrigue. One set of straps went over her shoulders, while another set was tied in bows at the edge of her shoulders and another strap made its way across her chest.

“I’m having a ballll,” she captioned the post.

The other snaps in the post included a signature bathroom mirror selfie of the outfit. Although the lighting wasn’t as crisp as the natural light of the street shots, it did give her followers a better look at her hairstyle and accessories.

Brittany had her hair tied up into a high ponytail at the crown of her head with loose curls falling perfectly around her shoulders. And to complete the style, a black ribbon was tied around the ponytail.

The third and final shot gave a view of Brittany’s seats for Sherri Hill’s runway show.

Fans show love for Brittany’s second outfit choice during her NYFW trip

Not surprisingly, Brittany’s comment section is full of support for her second New York Fashion Week outfit.

Brittany’s husband, Jax, was the first to weigh in asking, “🔥🔥🔥 wow…… when you coming home???”

Current Vanderpump Rules star Scheana Shay also couldn’t help but praise Brittany’s latest series of snaps.

“Damn girl!!! 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥,” she wrote.

Raquel Leviss and fired Pump Rules star Kristen Doute also shared love for their friend.

“Ahhh so cool!! I love Sherri Hill!! So lucky you got to go watch the show 💖,” Raquel commented.

Kristen wrote, “HELLOOOOO 🔥🔥🖤🖤.”

If Brittany keeps the same pace with her recent posts, fans and followers will get even more fashion moment from the former Pump Rules star in the coming days.

Vanderpump Rules is currently on hiatus.