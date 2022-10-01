Vanderpump Rules: Brittany Cartwright gushes over son Cruz for National Son Day

Brittany Cartwright shares love for her son Cruz on National Son Day. Pic credit: Bravo

Former Vanderpump Rules star Brittany Cartwright just can’t get enough of her son Cruz on National Son Day.

The mom of one welcomed her first child with her husband and Pump Rules OG Jax Taylor in April 2021.

Baby Cruz was the last baby born during the first Vanderpump Rules baby boom. Brittany and three of her former co-stars, Stassi Schroeder, Lala Kent, and Scheana Shay, all welcomed their first children within mere months of one another.

Since his arrival, Cruz has been the absolute apple of his parents’ eye. They regularly share his milestones and various adventures with their fans and followers online.

From his first steps to his first birthday, Brittany and Jax have continued to gush over the joy of becoming first-time parents.

In a recent post on social media, Brittany took the opportunity to show her followers just how much her son has grown in the past year.

Over on her Instagram, Brittany shared a video and picture montage of Cruz throughout the last year.

The first picture featured a newborn Cruz perfectly swaddled for a newborn photoshoot.

From there, Brittany shared pictures including one of Cruz in the bath with his big blue eyes sparkling and smiling for the camera.

Other clips showed the little one playing with his toys, making silly faces with his mom, babbling adorably, and receiving double cheek kisses from his parents.

Brittany captioned the post noting it was a special day for all the boy moms out there.

“#NationalSonDay,” she simply wrote.

Brittany continues weight loss and fitness journey

In recent months Brittany has upped her involvement with weight loss giant Jenny Craig.

After healing from Cruz’s birth, Brittany dedicated herself to getting back in shape and part of that included shedding her pregnancy weight.

To help her along in the process, Brittany joined forces with and signed on to be a spokesperson for Jenny Craig.

the mom of one shared a behind the scenes look at her recent commercial and was able to show off her impressive progress in the clip.

“BTS shooting for our fall campaign with @jennycraigofficial 🍂🍁 It was so much fun, I got to shoot with my Mom, my baby boy, and my amazing personal coach Laura! ❤️ I’m so proud of my Mom she has lost over 20lbs too!!,” she captioned the post, posted at the end of August.

Since joining the program, Brittany has dropped 40 lbs and credits much of her progress to her program coach, meals, and her own dedication.

Vanderpump Rules is currently on hiatus.