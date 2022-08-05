Vanderpump Rules: Brittany Cartwright displays new confidence amid weight loss journey

Brittany Cartwright showed off her hard work in a recent social media share. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Admedia

Former Vanderpump Rules star Brittany Cartwright is more than willing to show off her newfound confidence since losing almost 40lbs following the birth of her son Cruz.

Brittany welcomed baby Cruz with her husband Jax Taylor during the first-ever Vanderpump Rules baby boom back in April 2021. The baby boom saw four current and former Pump Rules stars become first-time mothers, including Stassi Schroeder, Lala Kent, Brittany, and Scheana Shay. Cruz was the only boy born during the baby boom as all the other stars welcomed daughters.

The Pump Rules alum received plenty of criticism during her pregnancy for her substantial weight gain. While her co-stars received praise for embracing their pregnancies and baby bumps, Brittany found herself on the receiving end of serious troll comments.

Although the comments were incredibly hurtful, Brittany worked to keep looking on the positive side and focus her energy on being thankful that she was about to welcome her son.

After recovering from his birth, Brittany re-committed herself to health and wellness and began a weight loss journey with the help of the Jenny Craig program.

She’s now lost close to 40lbs down and in a recent post to social media, Brittany shared her body confidence in a plunging one-piece swimsuit.

Vanderpump Rules alum Brittany Cartwright glows after losing 40lbs

Taking to her Instagram, Brittany shared her stunning smile and all of her hard work as she posed in a light-colored striped bathing suit.

Posed on a chaise in front of black and white striped pillows, Brittany’s highlighted brown hair cascaded down her shoulder as she crossed her ankles laid out in front of her. Her outfit was further accentuated with a sheer yellow coverup tied loosely around her waist.

Although Brittany’s outfit perfectly showed off her fit physique, it was her genuine smile and clear confidence that stole the show.

She captioned the post, in part, “Sunshine & Positive Vibes! 💛”

Jax Taylor shows love and support for Brittany’s latest share

Brittany’s post has garnered almost 200 comments as of this writing. Among the slew of comments, Brittany’s husband Jax couldn’t help but show up and leave supportive comments for his wife.

“Holy sh#%#%t!!! Def gonna link in that bio…. 😈 @brittany @jennycraigofficial 🔥🔥,” read his first comment.

Jax left another comment which included a string of emojis, “😍😍😍😍🔥🔥🔥”

Among the other supportive comments left on Brittany’s post included one from 90 Day Fiance star Loren Brovarnik who wrote, “You look RADIANT babe!!🤍🤍”

Jenny Craig’s official Instagram page also commented with love for their spokesperson, writing, “Looking gorgeous as always! ❤️”

With all the support around her and her continuous hard work, it’s no surprise Brittany’s confidence is through the roof.

Vanderpump Rules is currently on hiatus.