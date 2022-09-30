Vanderpump Rules: Brittany Cartwright dazzles in gathered brown maxi dress for concert

Brittany Cartwright donned a light brown maxi dress and snapped a mirror selfie before stepping out for the night. Pic credit: @brittany/Instagram

Former Vanderpump Rules star Brittany Cartwright let her confidence shine as she snapped a mirror selfie showing off her gorgeous dress for a fun concert night out.

Since giving birth to her son Cruz in April 2021, Brittany has been on a fitness and overall wellness journey to get herself back into shape.

As previously reported by Monsters and Critics, Brittany was heavily trolled throughout her pregnancy for the weight she gained.

Although the trolling certainly took its toll on her self-esteem, Brittany remained focused on taking care of herself and not letting the body-shaming comments distract from her excitement at becoming a first-time mom.

Following Cruz’s birth, Brittany allowed her body to fully heal before getting back into a workout regime and signing on to become a spokesperson for weight loss giant Jenny Craig.

Recently, Brittany took to social media with another stunning outfit that allowed for her hard-earned progress to take center stage.

Vanderpump Rules alum Brittany Cartwright rocks brown maxi dress ahead of concert

Taking to her Instagram Stories, Brittany shared a mirror selfie that captured her gorgeous and well-themed outfit before stepping out for a Miranda Lambert concert.

As she posed for the picture, Brittany propped one leg in front of the other to catch the gathered slit of her brown dress. Tied at the top near her hips, the dress’s slit allowed Brittany’s toned legs to make an appearance.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Brittany opted to keep her hair simple and tied it back in a relaxed, high ponytail, the loose curls just barely visible over her shoulder.

To complete the look, Brittany added a cream mini-purse and dark ankle boots with a line of jewels around the top.

She captioned the post, “Here we come Miranda!!!”

Pic credit: @brittany/Instagram

Brittany shared various outfit looks while attending New York Fashion Week

Brittany’s latest selfie comes just weeks following her exciting trip cross-country to attend New York Fashion Week.

While in New York, Brittany took full advantage of the opportunity to dress up and she posted several looks over the time of her trip.

Just hours after she landed in the big apple, Brittany showed off her first look, a green silk dress that she paired with strappy heeled sandals.

Another look included a more bold and eccentric look in a black mini dress complete with a choker necklace.

Brittany rounded off her NYFW posts with another silk number. The light blue mini dress perfectly complemented her slim frame.

“Roses are red, dresses are blue 💙❤️,” she captioned the post as she posed in a room painted red from ceiling to floor.

Vanderpump Rules is currently on hiatus.