Vanderpump Rules: Brittany and Jax celebrate fall with baby Cruz, share his adorable laugh

Brittany shared adorable pictures of herself and baby Cruz as they celebrate pumpkin season. Pic credit: Bravo

Former Vanderpump Rules star Brittany Cartwright is taking full advantage of the Fall season and is including baby Cruz in all of the fun.

Brittany is consistently on top of keeping fans and followers updated on what is going on in her life with her hubby, Jax Taylor, and their son, Cruz, since they announced their departure from Vanderpump Rules.

In a recent post to social media, Brittany opened up to her followers once again with an adorable photo dump that included snaps of herself posing with baby Cruz and even shared a video clip of Cruz laughing while she did one of her famous impressions.

Brittany Cartwright shares Fall themed pictures featuring her son Cruz

Over on Brittany’s Instagram, she shared several pictures celebrating the fall season.

The post started with a sweet picture of Brittany holding Cruz as they posed sitting on a hay bale in front of a massive pumpkin display.

“It’s Fall Y’all. 🎃,” she captioned the post. “(swipe to the end for Cruz’s first cackle [laughing face emoji] he loves my grinch impersonations too).”

The pictures also included a selfie Brittany took of herself and Cruz with big smiles. Then, came two adorable back-to-back pictures of Cruz with his dad, Jax, and another snap of him and Brittany.

It’s clear that the little family of three has recently had a great time celebrating different fall festivities.

The final picture featured the complete family photo with Jax, Brittany, and Cruz all smiling.

Brittany closed out the post with a precious video featuring Cruz’s laugh taking center stage as he laughed at Brittany’s hilarious impression of The Grinch.

“I’ve already got it goin’,” Brittany can be heard saying as she hands the camera over so she can keep with her impressions.

Cruz laughs hysterically as Brittany animatedly says, “Max!” in the voice of Jim Carrey’s version of The Grinch.

Jax and Brittany plan on expanding their family

Jax, Brittany, and Cruz may be a small family of three at the moment, but the couple has made it clear that they have plans for expanding their family.

Shortly after Cruz’s birth, Brittany shared that she’d always wanted three kids. And although Jax initially seemed adamant that he only wanted two, Brittany was pretty certain she’d eventually get her way.

And if Jax’s recent social media post is any indication, it won’t take them all that long to start trying for their second baby.

Jax shared a post of Cruz with his hair wild with shampoo as he was getting a bath, and it seems Jax just couldn’t get over how adorable their son is.

He captioned the post, “How on God’s beautiful green earth did we make such a beautiful child @brittany 💜 You ready to make another one?”

In the meantime, fans and followers will just have to keep up with the family on social media.

