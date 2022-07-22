Vanderpump Rules: Ariana Madix talks ‘dynamics shift’ for Season 10

Vanderpump Rules star Ariana Madix talks about the change of dynamics that will happen in Season 10. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Admedia

Change is in the air. Vanderpump Rules has finally begun filming for the upcoming Season 10 and according to longtime star Ariana Madix, the “dynamics” of the group have shifted and viewers will watch it all unfold when the season drops.

Although some viewers were underwhelmed by the majority of Season 9, by the time the reunion special rolled around, things had already started to shake up.

Lala Kent and her fiance Randall Emmett were deeply embroiled in a cheating scandal that left her in tears when questioned by Andy Cohen during the reunion. Since their split, Lala maintained that her relationship was traumatic and spoke out about it in a bombshell exposé for the LA Times.

Katie Maloney and her husband Tom Schwartz also ended their relationship of over 12 years. The two announced their separation shortly after rumors hit the internet that Katie had been spotted on more than one occasion without her wedding ring.

Add to the list that James Kennedy is in a new relationship, Raquel Leviss has dated Peter Madrigal, and Tom Sandoval and Tom Schwartz opened their new lounge, there seems to be more than enough going on in the Vanderpump Rules world to satiate the taste of fans.

Ariana confirmed the excitement that’s to come while speaking with E! News at the grand opening of Sandoval and Schwartz’s new spot aptly named Schwartz & Sandy’s.

Ariana Madix teases what to expect from Vanderpump Rules Season 10

While chatting with the outlet on the event’s red carpet, an excited Ariana talked about how thrilled she was for both Toms stepping into this new venture.

“I’m very proud,” she gushed.

When asked to give a “little appetizer” of what to expect when the new season premieres, the Earth to Ariana podcast host couldn’t help but expose her pleasure in just how far the hit Bravo series has come.

“Season 10! Some of my, like, the most amazing shows of all time had 10 seasons, so it’s, like, really hard to believe that we’re here,” she shared.

“Dynamics have changed a lot,” Ariana added. “Obviously, relationships have changed off season and so everything is constantly changing around here.”

Ariana says she ‘dreamed’ of being on television, didn’t expect it to be reality TV

Ariana also dished on surprise at where she’s ended up in the entertainment business. According to Ariana, she had always wanted to be on television, but she never could have imagined she would end up on reality TV.

“I dreamed my whole life of being, like, on a TV show. But I certainly thought it would be, like, a scripted show,” she stated. “But now, looking back on all of these shows that I dreamed of being on, most of them did not make it to 10 seasons.”

Ariana carried on to say the universe works in mysterious ways, and although her dreams didn’t quite work out the way she had planned — in the end, she got what she needed.

“It’s, like, crazy how the universe kind of works and you get what you’ve asked for and you’ve manifested but it’s never how you thought it would be.”

Vanderpump Rules is currently on hiatus.