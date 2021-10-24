Vanderpump Rules: Ariana Madix says she regrets not ‘calling out’ the Miami Girl storyline with Tom Sandoval

Ariana Madix admits she wishes she had handled the Miami Girl situation differently in Season 3. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Admedia

Vanderpump Rules star Ariana Madix recently admitted that while she doesn’t have many regrets around filming for the hit Bravo show, there is one scenario that she wishes she had handled differently.

Longtime Vanderpump Rules fans will recall what was possibly the most dramatic moment to come out of Season 3 — Miami Girl.

Back in Season 3, now-former VPR star Kristen Doute caught wind that her ex-boyfriend Tom Sandoval had cheated on his new girlfriend, Ariana, while in Miami. She then took it upon herself to bring Miami Girl, also known as Annemarie Maldonado, to SUR while Tom was on shift and drama erupted.

Tom has always denied ever having a relationship or encounter with her, but the situation was humiliating nonetheless.

Now, while speaking with Us Weekly, Ariana broke down what she wished she had handled differently during the confrontation.

Ariana regrets her approach to the arrival of Miami Girl

Ariana recently sat down with Us Weekly correspondent Christina Garibaldi and dished on what she would change if she could go back to that moment in Season 3.

“Do you regret anything about the Miami Girl situation?” Christina asked.

Ariana was honest and admitted that she wished she had stayed instead of storming out and away from the situation as it unfolded.

“I don’t know,” she said. “I was gonna say yes, like, I should have just, like, stayed there and not left.”

She continued to explain, “We just went to a bar next door and, like, had a drink and just kind of, like, chilled till they were like, ‘You have to come back here.'”

Ariana also spilled that the reason they left in the first place was that they were essentially blindsided by her arrival.

“We felt like production was pulling this whole thing,” she said.

Ariana also confessed that she regretted not calling out the “whole real story” at the time and allowing it to play out on camera.

“[Because] if I would have dragged that girl back in there and up to Jax [Taylor]’s face and said, ‘And what was the catalyst for you selling a story to Radar [Online]?…I should have just been a little bit more forthright,” she concluded.

Ariana Madix is choosing to butt out of Sandoval’s business in Season 9, but calls out shady behavior from co-stars on social media

Ariana has really found her place and voice within the Vanderpump Rules cast. So far in Season 9, Ariana has opted to step away from any big decisions that need to be made about her boyfriend Tom Sandoval’s new business venture with his business partner and BFF Tom Schwartz.

While Schwartz’s wife, Katie Maloney-Schwartz, has decided she wants to play a bigger role in the business, Ariana seems happy to step back and let the guys do their thing.

What she isn’t willing to sit back and take, however, is perceived shade from her co-stars. Ahead of the Season 9 premiere, several Vanderpump Rules stars were let go from their contracts. Stassi Schroeder, Kristen Doute, Jax Taylor, and Brittany Cartwright were among a lengthy list of stars who wouldn’t return to the hit Bravo show.

When current cast member Lala Kent opted to post a throwback photo with her former co-stars, Ariana called her out for not focusing on building the relationships she should with current castmates.

“I love you ALL but I guess I’m just confused what this post is supposed to be giving on the night of our PREMIERE. are [sic] you living in the past or are you ready for the future of the show?” Ariana commented on Lala’s original post.

Lala ended up deleting the original post before reposting the same photo with a caption claiming that it wasn’t that deep.

Ariana’s willingness to call out her co-stars is solidifying her place and role amongst the cast and it brings great drama that audiences love to see.

Vanderpump Rules airs Tuesdays at 9/8c on Bravo.