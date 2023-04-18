Vanderpump Rules: Ariana Madix reveals new ink after getting cozy at Coachella

Ariana Madix looks like she had a great weekend at Coachella and even got a new tattoo at the event.

The Vanderpump Rules star recently split from her boyfriend of nine years, Tom Sandoval, after he admitted to having a fair with their co-star, Raquel Leviss.

Since the allegations came to light in March, Ariana has been on a mission to live her best life, and she definitely did just that this weekend.

Ariana stopped by Camp Poosh and got a tiny alien tattooed on her arm by Jonboy Tattoo.

She smiled as she showed off her new ink, wearing a white miniskirt with a bikini top and matching waistcoat and pink streaks in her blonde hair.

Ariana also stopped by the Celcius launch pop-up event with her co-stars Scheana Shay and Brock Davies before dancing the night away to acts, including Lizzo and Bad Bunny.

Ariana Madix shows off her new arm tattoo at Coachella. Pic credit: @poosh/Instagram

The 37-year-old uploaded proof of how fun her time at the festival was in a joint post with one of her best friends, Bradley Kearns.

Ariana Madix gets cozy at Coachella with a new man

Not only did Ariana have fun with her friends, but she was also spotted getting up close and personal with personal trainer Daniel Wai.

The pair shared a kiss before cuddling up together to watch Frank Ocean.

The next day Daniel, who is a big sneaker fan, shared and tagged a photo of him and Ariana on an escalator wearing similar pairs of Air Jordans, which Ariana then also shared on her Story.

Ariana Madix and Daniel Wai wear matching sneakers. Pic credit: @arianamadix/Instagram

Ariana Madix launches DFH Cloudberry syrup

Ariana has her own cocktail kit brand called Drink From Home, which she launched during the lockdown in 2021.

After releasing her cocktail recipe book Fancy AF Cocktails, she realized she could monetize her love of mixed drinks even more.

As reported by Yahoo News, Ariana explained her new venture in an episode of Vanderpump Rules, saying, “Many moons ago, I kind of had this idea that I wanted to do a cocktail subscription box. And lo and behold, Fancy AF comes out, it’s super successful, and we’re all in lockdown! So, what are people doing? They’re making cocktails at home. So, that’s how DFH was born: Drink From Home!”

DFH currently sells sachets of strawberry cocktail powder and a Yuzu Only Live Once cocktail kit and, most recently, has introduced Cloudberry Syrup into the range.

Cloudberries are similar to blackberries and have a tart and tangy taste, which makes this syrup the perfect addition to your favorite tipples.

Bag a bottle now on dfhcocktails.com for just $15.