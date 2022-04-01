Vanderpump Rules: Ariana Madix plays fun ‘Would you rather’ game in latest post to social media

Vanderpump Rules star Ariana Madix blew off some steam playing a fun game on social media. Pic credit: Bravo

Vanderpump Rules star Ariana Madix showed off her relaxed and easygoing side in her most recent post to social media. After the stress that was Season 9 of the hit Bravo show, seeing Ariana laid back was a nice change in pace.

In recent weeks, Ariana and her longtime partner Tom Sandoval have been fielding various questions about where they stand following the shocking news that their co-stars Katie Maloney and Tom Schwartz had announced they were ending their marriage.

With the heavy news of the latest Pump Rules split coming just a few short months after the announcement that Raquel Leviss and James Kennedy had also decided to end their 3-year engagement, it seems a fun game of “Would you rather” is a great way to break some of the tension.

Vanderpump Rules star Ariana Madix plays fun game of ‘Would you rather’ on social media

Taking to her TikTok account, Ariana propped herself up in her bed with a warm beverage in a mug. She then recorded herself playing a game of “Would you rather” where a filter gave her two choices and she responded by tilting her head in the direction of the answer she would pick in the hypothetical situations.

Questions were silly and light-hearted and included choice such as “Eat nothing but dessert for a week” or “Eat nothing but salad for a week.” Being the responsible adult that she is, Ariana chose salads for this particular scenario.

The questions continued on and through the fun of the game, followers also learned that Ariana would rather drink ketchup through a straw than eat mayo with a spoon, she would rather be a superhero than a sidekick, and she would rather be a mortician’s assistant than work cleaning up toxic waste.

Ariana shows support for Katie and Tom following their split, shares if Tom is living with her

As previously reported by Monsters and Critics, Katie and Tom ended their marriage after over 12 years together. Despite the raw feelings surrounding their split, Ariana and Tom Sandoval shared they have nothing but love and support for their friends.

While speaking to Extra, Ariana shared, “We love both of them so much. It’s not like a sides thing; I just want both of them to be happy.”

She continued, “I am excited for what is next for both of them.”

For his part, Tom Sandoval elaborated that he was keeping his distance so as not to push the issue, but clarified that he would be there for his friend in a heartbeat.

“I’m just there to be supportive as much as I can,” he shared. “Obviously, I don’t want to, like, bring stuff up or be a reminder so I just kind of wait for when Schwartz or Katie or anybody brings something up and I am there.”

However, Ariana also took the opportunity to clear the air in another recent post to social media when she confirmed that Tom was not living with her and Tom Sandoval following his split from Katie.

Despite all of the drama continuously unfolding for the Vanderpump Rules cast, Ariana is ready to help lighten the mood — even if it’s through a TikTok game.

Vanderpump Rules is currently on hiatus.